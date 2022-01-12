Hostel Fee Hike: UNIJOS Students Set For Showdown With Management

The Student Union Government of the University of Jos has rejected the increment in hostel accommodation fees in the institution.

President of the UNIJOS SUG, Danladi Joshua, told THE WHISTLER that the hike was unacceptable to the students.

Joshua told our correspondent that the SUG was planning to meet with university’s management over the increment.

Asked what the SUG would do if the meeting with the school management did not yield a positive result, Joshua replied, “Till then, we will not say anything now”.

The SUG president had earlier issued a press statement where protesting the hostel fee increase “a time like this with difficult economic challenges in the country.”

He said the students expected the school management to “be considerate in its entirety as regard students and the hardships we go through.

“We reject in totality the increase in hostel prices and demand from the school management that the hostel prices be reversed back to its original price,” he said.

The price increase for the hostels are listed below:

Abuja and Village hostels – were N13,200 now N30,500 Naraguta and Zion hostels – were N30,000 now N60,500 PG hostels- were N80,000 now N120,000 MBBS hostels (medical students’ hostel) – were N80,000 now N110,500

He advised students not to pay the increased fees while urging them to remain calm and give their representatives a chance to salvage the situation.

“The SUG calls on all students to be calm and once again, give us a chance to salvage the situation. Hence, we advise that no students should pay this outrageous amount.

“We will approach the school management and discuss our plight amd find a lasting solution to this problem,” he said.