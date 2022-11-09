Hot Spot Travel & Tours Gives Nigerians Opportunity To Watch World Cup Finals In Qatar

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s leading travel firm, Hot Spot Travel & Tours has introduced a package that will give Nigerians the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup finals live in Qatar after hopes were dashed when the Super Eagles lost to Ghana in Abuja.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Femi Soneye disclosed this on Wednesday at a press conference held in Abuja.

He said that Nigerians have the opportunity to watch a World Cup final and enjoy Qatari tourism for five days.

The package will provide football fans with an enriching experience of warm Arab hospitality and the best of both Dubai and Doha tourism.

“Through add-on excursions, you’ll have an opportunity to explore this small but fascinating country on the Arabian Peninsula, from its busting capital of Doha to the magnificent desert.

“Qatar offers visitors world-class museums, gorgeous beaches, enticing markets, impressive architecture, and a unique landscape,” the firm disclosed in a statement.

Hot Travel & Tours is a subsidiary of Mount Olive LLC established over 10 years ago.

The world cup actions in Qatar will begin on November 20 and end on the 18th of December.

Ticket sales for the tournament are approaching three million and Qatar’s civil aviation regulator projects 3.5 million to 4.1 million passengers would arrive, depart and transit Qatar this month.

It is projected that higher demand could disturb ground transport and hotels.

But Soneye said all arrangements have been made with international partners to ensure a hitch-free experience for Nigerians.

When Soneye and his partners thought of the idea, the CEO said Ghana qualification ahead of Nigeria almost ruined the project.

“We started about two years ago trying to do something for the World Cup, because our Travel Tour was primarily established for pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Jordan, Turkey, and different religious sites.

“I discussed this with some of my partners a year ago and we decided that since the World Cup is coming, we can do a destination World Cup Tour for Nigerians.

“At that time, our hope was that Nigeria would qualify for the World Cup. We never believed that Nigeria would not qualify and then unfortunately our hope was shattered when Ghana took us out of the World Cup and that kind of slowed us down,” Soneye revealed.

“We were like how will the World Cup be for Nigerians if the Super Eagles are not part of it, will they be willing to go to the World Cup?” he added.

According to him, Nigeria’s economic challenges and foreign exchange woes were other setbacks that it considered to arrive at the rate which begins at $3,500.

He also said due to the scarcity of dollars, Nigerians would be allowed to pay in naira at a competitive exchange rate.

He said, “With the dollar rate and economic challenges also factored in, we said, let’s see if we can bring an experience and offer Nigerians the opportunity to watch the third-place match and the finals.

“The truth of it is that even if Nigeria qualified, how many of us in our lifetime will be able to watch the World Cup finals? For some of us, if Nigeria does not qualify for a World Cup final, we may not be able to experience how it is to watch a World Cup final. So, we decided that we can give Nigerians a once-in-a-lifetime experience to go to the World Cup and actually watch the finals.”

About The Packages

The packages include a 4-night Economy package starting at $3,500, and a Gold 4-night package starting at $9,500. All rates are per person.

The company also has customized packages for those wishing to watch only the final games.

ECONOMY – The packages include standard or Three-star deluxe hotels. It includes high-touch service for which Hot Spot Travels and Tours is known, including pre-travel concierge, transfers between the airport and hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days and a 24/7 onsite host team to handle all of your needs.

The package also include the following:

3- Star Hotel Accommodation Returned Economy Flight Tickets from either Lagos or Abuja to Doha, Qatar Meet & Greet Reception Match Tickets Travel Insurance Visas Discover Doha City Excursion

GOLD – The package includes first-class accommodations at one of Doha’s top 5- Star hotels, with daily breakfast, transfers between the airport and the hotel and between the hotel and stadium on match days, and high-touch service from Hot Spot’s ‘ 24-7 on-site host team.

It also include the following:

5- Star Hotel Accommodation Returned Business Class Flight Tickets from either Lagos or Abuja to Doha, Qatar. Meet & Greet Reception Match Tickets (Top class) Stadium Seating Area Travel Insurance Visas Discover Doha City Excursion

The Gold package also includes privately guided tours, hand-picked by Hot Spots, including its stunning Museum of Islamic Art and popular Corniche, a waterfront promenade.

Participants can also take a journey into the desert, where they will ride over the sand dunes on a camel and in a 4×4 vehicle, then enjoy a traditional Bedouin-style meal in a spectacular setting.

How To Book

The travel firm said interested football lovers can visit www.Hotspottraveltours.com to find a travel advisor who can book their Qatar adventure to the World Cup.

They can as well contact Ms. Blessing Adodo ([email protected]; 07081899999 (Calls Only); 08152002715 (Calls and text).