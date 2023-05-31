Hours After DSS Blockaded Office, EFCC Chairman Bawa Meets Tinubu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Security, DSS, blockaded the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The DSS had blockaded the office of the anti-graft agency but vacated the office hours later after an order from the president.

The DSS had claimed the office which the EFCC occupied in Lagos belongs to it.

It’s not clear what informed the visit as Bawa has also been facing serious inquest into his management of the EFCC.