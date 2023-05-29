Hours After Inauguration, Atiku’s Spokesmen Omokri, Bwala Abandon Him, Commit To Tinubu’s Government

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Few hours after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s 16th president, diehard supporters of Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former Vice President and rival candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Reno Omokri and Daniel Bwala, have abandoned him by committing to the new administration.

Tinubu who was sworn in on Monday in Abuja in an elaborate ceremony that witnessed some current and present presidents and diplomats took over from Muhammadu Buhari.

No sooner had he taken his oath of office and oath of allegiance than former presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Omokri, who was a vocal supporter of Atiku quickly congratulated Tinubu and wished his administration well.

Although Omokri added a caveat that the court may remove Tinubu, he nonetheless said via the microblogging site, Twitter that, “I don’t congratulate Bola Tinubu,” adding that, “But as from this moment, and until the final determination of our suit challenging his victory, I acknowledge that Bola Tinubu is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigerian.

“And urge the Nigerian armed forces to ignore the Black Monday proponents saying democracy is dead and be loyal to Nigeria’s Constitution and civil authority and preserve the status quo, unless or until changed by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Bwala, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, team of lawyers for years and was an aide at the Office of Deputy Senate President, went a step further in what many may consider a volte face from the man he villified and abandoned on account of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The former staunch supporter of the APC had said he decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which had Atiku as its presidential candidate to protest against the single faith ticket of the APC and said the joint ticket with Kashim Shettima was “dead on arrival.”

But on Monday, he posted a short endorsement statement saying,

“May I congratulate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetima for taking the oath of office and allegiance as the 16th President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of NIgeria to defend the constitution and administer the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I pray that God almighty give you both the wisdom and courage to govern this great nation with honesty, sincerity and integrity. My best wishes politics aside,” he said.

Nobody from Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in that election has congratulated the new president.

Both Atiku and Obi are contesting the outcome of the election in court.