Tinubu Meets APC Governors Hours After Osinbajo’s Declaration

In what is seen as a move to counter his political associate who has just declared his interest to vie for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the party, is currently locked in a meeting with governors of the party.

Tinubu, it was gathered got wind of the meeting called last night by Vice President Mr. Yemi Osinbajo to meet with the APC Governors and immediately arranged a meeting of his own.

Osinbajo had planned to meet with the governors to inform them of his intention to join the presidential race.

But THE WHISTLER gathered that Tinubu’s emergency meeting which sought to cancel out Osinbajo’s scheduled meeting with the APC governors did not hold as the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, who is also the Kebbi State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Atiku, advised that since Osinbajo’s meeting had been called first, it should be allowed to hold while Tinubu’s meeting could be shifted to the following day in the morning.

As of press time, the Tinubu’s meeting is being held behind closed-doors at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

Recall Osinabjo served two terms as Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State under the governorship administration of Tinubu between 1999 and 2007.