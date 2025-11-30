House Guard Wanted As Police Probe Death Of Retired Delta Judge

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Delta Police Command has identified a resident security guard, Godwin Vanen as a prime suspect in the death of a retired High Court judge in Delta State, Justice Ifeoma Okogwu.

Okogwu was found dead in her living room, situated at No. 8 Tom Halen Street, behind IBTC Bank, with her hands and legs tied and her mouth covered with a wrapper.

Her brother, Emeka Okogwu who discovered her lifeless body when he visited, reported to the Delta Police Command on November 24.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesperson of the command, SP Bright Edafe, said police operatives arrived at the scene, confirming her death and later, evacuated her corpse to the morgue.

Edafe confirmed, “On the 24th of November 2025, the DPO ‘A’ Division Asaba received a complaint from the brother of Justice Ifeoma Okogwo (Rtd) that he visited her residence only to discover her lifeless body in the sitting room with her hands, legs and mouth tied.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the DPO swiftly led men to her residence, where the corpse was evacuated and taken to the mortuary for autopsy.

Advertisement

“One suspect, Lucky Matthew, has been arrested, while the principal suspect, Godwin Vanem, is presently at large.”

The command further revealed the outcome of its preliminary investigation, noting that Godwin Vanem is suspected of having committed the dastardly act and fled the apartment.”

“The command has launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect,” Edafe noted, adding that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (Homicide section) for discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, who issued the transfer condoled with the family of the deceased and assured them of justice.