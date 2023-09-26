House Of Representatives Honours Late Singer Mohbad, Endorses Probe

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives on Tuesday honoured late Afrobeats singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, by observing a moment of silence.

The singer died two weeks ago, aged 27.

The green chamber honoured the singer at the beginning of an executive session at the resumption of plenary.

The House also resolved to monitor the probe into the singer’s death which has caused serious controversies.

This followed a motion of urgent importance by the member representing the Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Lagos, Babajimi Benson.

The lower House further resolved that it would also monitor the investigation and royalties accruing to the late singer.

The House also agreed to review relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry even as it said copyright laws in the country should be reviewed.

It frowned at contracts and agreements that entertainers in the country are compelled to sign.

Recall the singer was exhumed a few days ago for autopsy as investigation into his death continues.