House Of Reps To Increase Student Loan To 3% Of FG Revenue

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Students Loan Fund and Access to Higher Education has said it will increase student loans to 3% as against an initial 1% from revenue generated annually.

Recall President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed into law the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, in June to provide loans to Nigerian students.

The Act provided 1% of all profits accruing to the federal government from oil and other minerals; 1% of taxes, levies and duties accruing to the federal government from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); education bonds and education endowment fund schemes.

The Education Loan will also be funded through donations, gifts, grants, endowment and revenue accruing to the fund from any other source.

Speaking on Tuesday against the backdrop of the inadequacy of the allocation amid increasing demand for the scheme, the Chairman of the Ad-Hoc committee Hon Terseer Ugboh said there’s the need for upward review of the percentage the president wants to tap the fund from.

Ugbor who was speaking during a public hearing on the scheme, said, “We hope the system you are creating will be robust enough to take account of students who are already in school who want the loan to cover for the one year or two years of their schooling or students who are coming through direct entry.

“It seems to us from this perspective that 1% of the Federal Government Revenue as stated in the act would not be enough to cover students loans for a year given the Hundreds of thousands of students that we have getting admission every year and those who are currently in school who may wish to also apply for a loan to cover for other years of their schooling.

“I want to suggest that if there is the need to increase the requirement of 1% to 3%. Then propose that and we are ever willing to look at it.It is something that is quite critical. This is the area that the Ministry of education can also hold on for it to be jerk up to at least 3% of this revenue,” he said.

He added that, “Now we are hearing that the states or local governments may or may not permit that deduction so I think there may be a Constitutional amendment before that 1% may be drawn.

“So if that is not done, the Federal Government can only draw from its own share of revenue which means state universities may be excluded if the State Governments do not agree to participate in funding this student loan from their allocation from the Federal Government.

“The issue of transparency is very key to a scheme like this. One of the reasons why many previous schemes (students loan) failed was the issue of transparency and commitment to executing these schemes.

“You want to create a system that is technologically enabled so that issue of godfatherism will be out.”

He reminded officials from the Federal Ministry of Education and the team from the Implementation Committee that, “The National Assembly is the arm of government that does appropriation and you mentioned that with the current act as it is, you suggested that there could be a supplementary budget so that this scheme can start up.

“But we can’t propose a supplementary budget if we don’t have an idea of what you think this student loans scheme will cost Nigeria,” he stated.

The Director of Legal Services of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kofo Alada, who spoke for the Technical Committee explained that, “We are technical people working and the kind of process flow that we are looking at is something that Nigeria will be proud of.

“What I will request or recommend to this Committee is that of the funding requirement of this project, this body (parliament) has the power to convene and say we want to give a supplementary budget for this particular project, it is within your power and for anybody, it is better to plan so it is better for us to plan.

“Within what has been done by you, and the 9th National Assembly what we should do is that let’s look at how we can work.

“That’s why we are presenting this amendment to you. I am requesting the committee that rather than giving us stillbirth, be the vehicle that will give the lift for implementation.”

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejoh assured that, “No academic session in Nigeria is starting before September. Remember because of the strike apart from private and some state universities, the academic calendar has been moved back.

“So what we are saying now is, it might not be a 100% catchment but the loan is going to start in the 2023/2024 Academic Session, it can be October, it can be November depending on the school.

Between October and November, we still stand a good chance.

“Once the technical committee finishes and comes to the main committee then we will revert to the National Assembly with the clean bill. I know we can start this loan 2023/2024 Academic Session,” he stated.