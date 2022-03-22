How 15-Year-Old Girl Was Abducted For 3 Years, Impregnated – Police

Ekiti State Police Command has arrested one Adewumi Ademiloye and his mother Felicia Ademiloye for the abduction of a 15-year-old juvenile since March 2019.

The teenager was said to be on her way to a moral class in preparation for her WAEC examination when Ademiloye allegedly drugged and abducted her.

According to the Police, the suspect induced his victim with drugs which left her memory blank and unable to remember how to return home.

It was revealed by the Police that on March 15, 2022 which is about three years after the abduction, the victim’s mother received credible information about her daughter’s whereabouts.

She was said to have alerted the Command’s Juvenile Welfare Center (JWC) of the State CID who traced the missing girl to the house of one Ademiloye Felicia.

The victim was immediately rescued, while Felicia and her son, Ademiloye were subsequently arrested for further investigation.

Investigations by the Police revealed that within three years, the victim was said to have become a drug addict due to the number of drugs she consumed.

Also, Ademiloye was said to have had series of sexual intercourse with her and had given her to different men on many occasions to raise money whenever he is broke.

These men reportedly had sex with her and pay Ademiloye an amount ranging from N10,000 to N20,000.

Further investigations by the Police revealed that the victim is about 8 months pregnant but has not been registered in any Heath Care Center or visited any hospital for Antenatal Care.

During interrogation, Adewumi Ademiloye was said to have confessed to the commission that he committed the crime. The Police said he will be charged to court alongside his mother for conspiracy to wit abduction, rape and child exploitation.

Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to Ekiti State Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Ado Ekiti for medical attention.