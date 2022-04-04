How 3 Missing Children Of Same Parents Were Found In Abuja – Police Commissioner

The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, has explained how three schoolchildren who went missing from the Star Child Heritage Academy in Kabusa, Abuja, were found.

The children’s father, Sunday Ani, had confirmed the return of his children to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Sunday Marvelous, 8, Sunday Alex, 6, and Sunday Rehabort, 2, were said to have disappeared from their school on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

CP Babaji narrated how the children were found while addressing journalists at the FCT police command on Monday.

He recalled, “We received a distress call that 3 children from the Star Child Heritage Academy Kabusa, disappeared at about 1: 30, as they were not seen by their parents, hence they reported it at the Kabusa Divisional Police headquarters.

“After the receipt of the complaint, we made an entry of missing persons. We deployed all our intelligent assets and informed all our neighboring states through our signal describing the children. We worked with all the community leaders, the Mai angwa, vigilantes, and hunters were all carried along.

“Searches of all the bushes were also carried out, the school authorities were also invited to the police station for questioning and negligence…the case is still on.”

Speaking on how the kids were found, he said, “As God may have it, yesterday by 8:30 pm our tactical men on stop and search patrol at Wuye division, which is in the Games village area, saw this three children who were in a distressing form, so they rescued them, took them to the station and handed them over to a female police officer, who then questioned them.

“Then after the DPO said a message was circulating about missing children at Kabusa, he quickly contacted a fellow DPO there, and he rushed down and it was discovered that they were the ones.

“After they were rescued, we took them to the Muhammadu Buhari Police hospital for a medical check. They were found okay, and a psychological check is tomorrow. Because for children of this nature to be away from their parents for such a period, they need to be checked, trauma wise they have been traumatised and that is why we have to take them to the hospital.”

Babaji noted that they are “going to officially hand the children over to the parents to continue.”

Also speaking, the children’s father stated that no one contacted them to demand ransom.

He said, “This morning I received a call from Wuye police station asking if I’m the father of Marvelous Alex and Rehabort (or Chinenye) and I said yes, and the caller asked me to come, that my children are there.

“I quickly rushed off from bed, then called one of my brothers and went straight to the station. Getting there I saw my children and I was very happy. Tomorrow will be two weeks since their disappearance. My wife and I hardly sit down or eat because we are always going from one place to another.”

Ani said he doesn’t wish such to happen to anyone, “I don’t want this to happen to anybody, I thank God that we are alive, for some others, they would have died.”

Ani appreciated God for keeping his children safe and also thanked men of the Nigeria Police for their efforts in locating the kids. He went on to express his gratitude to Nigerians and all that prayed for his family during the challenging time.

In addition, his wife, Sunday Joy, expressed her gratitude for all the efforts from people and the police: “I’m very happy and I thank God for this, I also want to appreciate the Nigeria Police for what they did for me”