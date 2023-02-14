How AA Rano Filling Station Was Gutted By Fire

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fuel station A. A Rano, located along the Karu expressway, Nyanya this evening caught fire as one of its tanks went up in flame.

The fire outbreak, THE WHISTLER learnt , had lasted about 45 minutes when our correspondent visited the scene.

The fire which started from one of its Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) tanks gradually expanded towards the access bank building nearby.

THE WHISTLER learnt that the fire outbreak was caused by excessive heat from the ground during the discharge process from the tank to the underground storage.

The 45,000 litres PMS tanker caught fire at about 5:15 pm on Tuesday after discharging about 22,500 litres into the underground storage of the company as seen by our correspondent.

One of the official drivers of the A. A Rano filling station who spoke on condition of anonymity at the scene told THE WHISTLER that the fire was a result of excessive heat from the ground, noting that all standard safety precautions were taken before the discharge of the PMS.

The driver said ”The NNPC escort who followed us from the depot told us to wait, as the rule states that we can not offload before 5:00 pm. We offloaded 15,000 litres successfully, and we were just completing the second half of the other 15,000 before we noticed the fire from underground.

“The main reason for the fire was the hotness from the ground.”

THE WHISTLER learnt that the 45,000-liter tank was supposed to discharge 30,000 and transport the remaining 15,000 litres to the A. A Rano branch at Karishi.

Meanwhile, the Karu Fire Service Area Commander Engr Ezeh G.C told our correspondent that they had received distressed calls and even visits from some concerned commuters about the incidents, but none came from the station.

He said, “We received a running call to the office from good citizens, We came with 10,000 litres of water to stop the fire. Although we didn’t get a distress call from the filling station because the network as at when the fire started was blocked”.

Ezeh further revealed that he was not aware of the cause of the fire, but added that further investigation will reveal the cause of the incident.

On his part, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Nyanya sighted at the scene told THE WHISTLER that his presence was aimed at maintaining order and calm to prevent looting by onlookers and secure the place to ease the job of the fire service operators.

He said “Our major purpose is to make sure the fire service do their job diligently and are safe. Also, maintain orderliness from the onlookers.

THE WHISTLER had observed that it took the Fire Service about 1 hour and 22 minutes to put out the fire. There were, however no casualties recorded as of press time.

More details soon.