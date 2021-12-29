How Abuja Police Officers Abducted Me, My Brother, Withdrew N550,000 From Our Accounts — Activist

An Abuja-based life coach and gender equality activist, Solomon Buchi, has narrated how police operatives in the federal capital allegedly extorted N550,000 from him and his brother after ‘kidnapping’ them.

Buchi, who took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share his alleged experience, said the incident happened when the police operatives accosted their bolt ride around Wuse 2 at about 9:30pm on Sunday.

According to him, the police operatives, “swiftly double crossed our bolt ride, brought out guns and asked us to follow them into their car which wasn’t a police vehicle”.

The writer said the police operatives numbering five, “squeezed them into their car; handcuffed them”, ransacked their phones, invaded their financial accounts and later on accused his brother of being an internet fraudster after finding crypto currency transactions.

His story read partly: “They asked how I could afford such an amount of money. All these while, they’ve taken us to the outskirts of Abuja. By the way, they handcuffed us and pushed us into the boot. I nearly choked because I am claustrophobic and I had to take a double dose of my meds.

“They wanted to tase us (sic) . They ransacked my brothers’ phone and called him a yahoo boy because of his crypto ish. They drove so far from Abuja, I mean, two hours! I was so scared because these guys had guns and threatened to kill us.

“They began asking how many accounts we have and how much in there. They forced us to open our bank apps, and told me to bring 1.5m. I was already having severe panic attacks and needed to take my other meds at home. I told them I didn’t have that amount of money.

“Long story short, they took our ATMs and withdrew 500,000 Naira out of 617000 that I had in my account. They withdrew my kid brothers 50K. I begged them that it was my upkeep money for my stay but they went physical on me, slapped me and asked me to use the 117K for myself.

“By the way, they stopped at a junction, and one took off his police uniform and went to withdraw the money using a POS! They also wanted to transfer our crypto. Man, I can’t even talk. I’m traumatized. After everything, they drove us back to town(Utako where I stay…)

“They looked for a dark place, unlocked the handcuffs and gave us our phones and cards. They took my new AirPods and valuables. Phew. This wasn’t the plan at all. I felt so invaded and highly abused.

“500K out of 617K in my account. Just like that? I was squeezed in the boot; I nearly passed out. They threatened to kill. They said they work for the IG of police. When the dropped us off, all I saw BWR 127Q0 as plate number. Not sure of the last two letters though.

“They were actual policemen, they had their walkie-talkie and I could hear security comms, but I think it was planned because they paid my Bolt driver off and told him to go and kidnapped my kid bro and I. I have never experienced anything close to this. I’m literally shaking”.

Buchi further clarified in subsequent posts that the officers did not withdraw the N550,000 at one POS centre.

“In my app, I see that one withdrawal(202K) was done at palmpay limited. The other(100K), I don’t get the POS ID, then my bank hasn’t shown me the remaining 200k that was withdrawn. I had to transfer 300K from my OPay to my Wema to make it 500K so they could withdraw,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reached out to Buchi for more details about the incident, but he is yet to respond as of press time.

When our correspondent contacted the spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command for comments, DSP Josephine Adeh noted that the command had tried to reach out to the victims to help identify the officers and possibly arrest them, but the efforts were abortive.

She said, “I have been briefed about the incident, and I have tried to reach out to him. I think it is instablog that shared the post, but we have been blocked from commenting, so he needs to reach out to us so we can take it up from there”.