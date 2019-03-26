Nigeria Politics

How APC, PDP Fared In 2019 Governorship Election

By Abimbola Johnson
1

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC conducted the 2019 governorship election on March 9th 2019.

Of the 36 states in the country, election held in 29 states as the governors in the 7 remaining states are yet to complete their four year term. These states did not participate because their governorship elections held at different times or off season. The affected states are: Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo and Osun.

So far, the electoral body has announced the results and winners of the governorship election in 27 out of all 29 states where elections held.

RELATED

Court Drops All Criminal Charges Against Jussie Smollett

Osun Election: “Don’t Appeal The Tribunal…

Advertisement

The results of the elections in Adamawa state were not announced as a court order restrained the Commission from conducting supplementary elections in the state. However, the court, in a ruling today, vacated the order. The commission has now set the supplementary election to hold on the 28th of March.

Similarly, the winner of the Rivers states gubernatorial election is yet to be announced as the commission suspended all electoral proceedings in the state following violence. Collations have however commenced and the results are expected anytime soon.

An analysis by THE WHISTLER shows that the All Progressives Congress, APC, got a total of 15 states while its major opponent, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP got a total of 12 states.

States won by the APC include: Gombe, Jigawa, Lagos, Niger, Yobe, Ogun, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Plateau and Kano states while states won by the PDP include, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Bauchi, Benue and Sokoto, Taraba states.

Below is a list of the governors-elect:

Advertisement

  1. Simon Lalong (APC) Plateau
  2. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (APC) Kano
  3. Aminu Masari (APC) Katsina
  4. Babagana Zulum (APC) Borno
  5. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (APC) Kaduna
  6. Atiku Bagudu (APC) Kebbi
  7. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (APC) Kwara
  8. Abdullahi Sule (APC) Nasarawa
  9. Muktar Idris (APC) Zamfara
  10. MaiMala Buni (APC) Yobe State
  11. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) Lagos State
  12. Dapo Abiodun (APC) Ogun
  13. Inuwa Yahaya (APC) Gombe State
  14. Muhammad Badaru (APC) Jigawa State
  15. Abubakar Bello (APC) Niger State
  16. Seyi Makinde (PDP) Oyo State
  17. Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP) Abia State
  18. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (PDP) Enugu State.
  19. David Umahi (PDP) Ebonyi State
  20. Emmanuel Udom (PDP) Akwa Ibom State
  21. Prof. Ben Ayade (PDP) Cross River
  22. Ifeanyi Okowa (PDP) Delta
  23. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) Imo
  24. Darius Ishaku (PDP) Taraba
  25. Bala Muhammed (PDP) Bauchi
  26. Samuel Ortom (PDP) Benue
  27. Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) Sokoto

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time

Advertisement

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!