How APC, PDP Fared In 2019 Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC conducted the 2019 governorship election on March 9th 2019.

Of the 36 states in the country, election held in 29 states as the governors in the 7 remaining states are yet to complete their four year term. These states did not participate because their governorship elections held at different times or off season. The affected states are: Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo and Osun.

So far, the electoral body has announced the results and winners of the governorship election in 27 out of all 29 states where elections held.

The results of the elections in Adamawa state were not announced as a court order restrained the Commission from conducting supplementary elections in the state. However, the court, in a ruling today, vacated the order. The commission has now set the supplementary election to hold on the 28th of March.

Similarly, the winner of the Rivers states gubernatorial election is yet to be announced as the commission suspended all electoral proceedings in the state following violence. Collations have however commenced and the results are expected anytime soon.

An analysis by THE WHISTLER shows that the All Progressives Congress, APC, got a total of 15 states while its major opponent, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP got a total of 12 states.

States won by the APC include: Gombe, Jigawa, Lagos, Niger, Yobe, Ogun, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Plateau and Kano states while states won by the PDP include, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Bauchi, Benue and Sokoto, Taraba states.

Below is a list of the governors-elect:

Simon Lalong (APC) Plateau Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (APC) Kano Aminu Masari (APC) Katsina Babagana Zulum (APC) Borno Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (APC) Kaduna Atiku Bagudu (APC) Kebbi Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (APC) Kwara Abdullahi Sule (APC) Nasarawa Muktar Idris (APC) Zamfara MaiMala Buni (APC) Yobe State Babajide Sanwo-Olu (APC) Lagos State Dapo Abiodun (APC) Ogun Inuwa Yahaya (APC) Gombe State Muhammad Badaru (APC) Jigawa State Abubakar Bello (APC) Niger State Seyi Makinde (PDP) Oyo State Okezie Ikpeazu (PDP) Abia State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (PDP) Enugu State. David Umahi (PDP) Ebonyi State Emmanuel Udom (PDP) Akwa Ibom State Prof. Ben Ayade (PDP) Cross River Ifeanyi Okowa (PDP) Delta Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) Imo Darius Ishaku (PDP) Taraba Bala Muhammed (PDP) Bauchi Samuel Ortom (PDP) Benue Aminu Tambuwal (PDP) Sokoto