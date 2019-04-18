How Asthmatic Corps Member Died After Parade

Advertisement

A Batch (A) Corps Member, Magdaline Yohanna has reportedly collapsed and died at the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC in Bauchi State during a parade.

The deceased aged 28, was said to be asthmatic.

According to Sahara Reporters, it was gathered that although the incident happened on Monday, April 1, 2019, the management of the NYSC in the state had not yet made any official statement on it.

A source said the corps member, who hailed from Harshuwa, Kwaturu district, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was also an orphan and the second graduate in her hometown, who sponsored herself through school.

Reports also said the deceased allegedly complained to an NYSC official at the Wailo orientation camp in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area, of being asthmatic, adding that she would not be able to participate in the regular parade.

However, her claim was allegedly dismissed by the official.

“The official told her that corps members were fond of giving flimsy excuses in order to avoid parade,” another corps member alleged.

She explained that the next day, the late Yohanna took part in the morning activities, despite her earlier complaints.

The victim reportedly slumped and was rushed to the camp clinic, but her situation got worse and she was transferred to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital in Bauchi, where she died.

Journalists, who attended the closing ceremony of the three weeks orientation exercise, noted that Afolayan James, the NYSC coordinator in the state, did not acknowledge the death of the female corps member in his speech.

The deceased, according to the burial schedule obtained was allegedly buried on April 5, 2019.

Reports further reveal that efforts to get the NYSC Public Relations Officer, simply identified as Artu, to react to the incident, proved abortive as several calls put through to him could not go through, as his telephone number was switched off.