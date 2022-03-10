How Bacteria In Yoghurt Keep Intestines Healthy – Microbiologist

A Lecturer in the Department of Microbiology, University of Ilorin, Dr. Amina Ahmed, says the bacteria in yoghurt is good for health.

She stated this at the launch of two books titled “Knowing Microbes and Time Management for Professional Women” in Ilorin on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that yogurt is a popular fermented milk product containing both Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus cultures.

It is produced by bacterial fermentation of milk, and the bacteria used to make yogurt is known as yogurt cultures.

Ahmed, therefore, said that the living bacteria known as probiotics could help to keep the intestines healthy.

According to her, yogurt products that go through heat treatment have no active bacteria as it reduces the health benefits.

She added that “the health benefits can include promoting bone health and aiding digestion. Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which support your immune system and improve digestive health by maintaining levels of ‘good bacteria’ in the gut.”

The microbiologist said that her second book on time management advised people to effectively use their time and peculiar circumstances to create more wealth.

She said that as someone with a humble beginning, life had taught her that investing time into productive activities could translate into wealth, rather than hoping and praying for a fast turnaround.

She urged husbands of professional women to support their spouses as they are saddled with responsibilities within the available 24 hours.

She added that support would help women to achieve their set goals.