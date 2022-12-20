How Buhari Is Fighting Corruption In Nigeria- EFCC Chairman Tells OIC Delegates In Saudi Arabia

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Tuesday, spoke at the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) about the anti-corruption efforts of the president Muhamnadu Buhari administration in Nigeria.

The meeting will endorse the Makkah Al- Mukarramah Convention, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The two-day meeting began on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, to end on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The event is the first ministerial meeting of Anti-corruption and Law Enforcement Authorities of the OIC.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Commission, during his presentation, called on Member States to prioritize intra-OIC cooperation based on common values, culture, and joint action.

He spoke on behalf of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

“Corruption has no borders. As a national and transnational crime, it affects all countries who must also strengthen their collaboration to counter its negative effects such as weakening of state institutions and governance, deepening poverty, undermining the economy, peace and sustainable development,” Bawa said.

According to him, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari came to power based on commitment to fight corruption.

He said, “The current Government in Nigeria, since assuming office, mounted a vigorous anti-corruption campaign which today, I am proud to say, has achieved significant successes, through the recovery and return of stolen assets to our country as well as jailing and prosecuting many officials accused of corruption.

“Through our anti-corruption drive, which also entails the use of ethical and moral tools, Nigeria has introduced a number of policies and legal measures including the whistle-blower policy which has encouraged patriotic citizens to provide valuable information on suspected cases of corruption and corrupt practices. This policy contributed to the arrest, prosecution and recovery of stolen public funds.”

The EFCC Chairman further pointed out that the government was committed to adopting a holistic anti-corruption approach.

According to him, this includes prevention and enforcement by empowering all relevant agencies, such as the EFCC, ICPC, the Police, legislature, the judiciary, the media as well as civil society.

He said Nigeria was committed to sustaining high-level diplomacy and has developed international partnerships in support of our anti-corruption enterprise.

“We are ready to share our experiences with the OIC Member States in this regard”, he further stated.

Bawa commended the initiative by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to elaborate the draft Convention seeking to provide the legal framework for institutionalized cooperation between the OIC Member States through their Anti-corruption agencies, describing it as apt and timely.