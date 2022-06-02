How Buhari/Osinbajo Ticket Emerged In 2015 – Tinubu

Former Governor of Lagos State and frontline presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has made a strong case why he should not be overlooked for the party’s presidential candidate.

Tinubu said without his support, President Muhammadu Buhari would not have emerged president in 2015.

He also took a swipe at Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, staying that he personally nominated him as Buhari’s running mate.

Tinubu stated this at the presidential lodge in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while addressing APC delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary election next week.

He explained that Buhari had offered him a running mate ticket, but some blocs rose against him, fanning ember of Muslim-Muslim ticket.

It was then he was asked to nominate his replacement as running mate at which point he chose Osinbajo out of the three names that were penciled down.

He said he chose Osinbajo from the three names of Yemi Kadoso, Wale Edun and Yemi Osinbajo.

“You have not heard this from me before. This is the first place I am saying this. If not me that led the war front, Buhari wouldn’t have emerged. He contested first, second and third times, but lost. He even said on television that he won’t contest again.

“But I went to his home in Katsina. I told him you would contest and win, but you won’t joke with the matters of the Yorubas. Since he has emerged I have not been appointed minister. I didn’t get contract.

This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure.”

Tinubu also said without God and him, Governor Dapo Abiodun would not have emerged in 2019 election.

“Dapo that’s sitting down here, could he have become governor without me? We were at the stadium, they tore all his posters. Even the party flag, they didn’t want to hand over it to him, I was the one who brought it.

“If he wants to meet God at the right place, he must know that without God and me, he would not have become governor.”

Abiodun has long thrown his weight behind Osinbajo, who is said to be his kinsman while Buhari is looking elsewhere to anoint somebody as his successor.

The development is causing ripples in the camp of Tinubu who’s making it known that it’s either him for the party to win or without him for the party to burst.