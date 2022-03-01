How Buhari Used, Betrayed Saraki – Baraje

A former factional chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has narrated how President Muhammadu Buhari purportedly betrayed former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Baraje, who spoke during a PDP Stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, Zamfara State, said the administration of President Buhari had dragged Saraki to court five times despite his contributions to the victory of the APC in 2015.

According to the PDP chieftain, “Bukola Saraki had used his resources, time and energy to ensure that president Buhari had won 2015 presidential elections.

“However, after winning the election, President Buhari persecuted Saraki by spewing spurious allegations against him,” he said.

He said Saraki is set to become the next president of Nigeria, adding that his ambition would be achieved through the tenacity, courage, hope, and hard work of the PDP supporters across the nation.

On the impeachment of Zamfara State deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, by the state assembly, Baraje said the ‘illegal removal’ of the deputy governor would never see the light of the day and his mandate would be restored.

“The persecution of PDP members in Zamfara State or any other part of the country won’t stop us from pushing ahead to reclaim our mandate and this is what is giving the APC administration nightmare,” Baraje said.