How Can Buhari Be Silent On Sokoto Murder? Lawyer Asks

Pelumi Olalengbesi Esq on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot afford to be “silent” in view of the gruesome murder of Ms. Deborah Samuel by some persons at the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto.

Police authorities confirmed on Thursday that Deborah was burnt to death for alleged blasphemy by a mob and two suspects have been arrested so far.

But Pelumi alleged that the federal government is not concerned hence, the silence of his spokespersons nearly 24 hours after the sad developmemt.

“Why can we not appreciate the fact that the Unity of this country is negotiable? Let’s agree and negotiate the basis on which we want to live together or go our separate ways. This Government continues to fight those demanding for Yoruba and Biafra Nations yet government cannot demonstrate little Leadership. How can President Buhari be silent about the killing of the girl in Sokoto state for posting a video that some ignorant religious bigots, created as a result of failure of governance, found offensive to their religion? How Pls?, ” Olalengbesi stated in a Facebook post.

But the Sokoto state government has ordered the closure of the school while directing relevant security agencies in the state to commence ” investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and report back to Government.”

Meanwhile, Sokoto Governor Aminu has called for calm in the state.