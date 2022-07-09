‘How Can You Be Covering All This Beauty’ — Singer Teni’s ‘Wedding Photos’ Generate Reactions

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, got her fans talking on Saturday after sharing a wedding-themed video of herself across her social media channels.

The singer also shared a picture of herself dressed in a white wedding gown while displaying an engagement ring to the camera, thereby leaving her fans guessing whether or not she held a real wedding.

She captioned the video “Can’t keep this no more,” with a bride emoji. Some fans who reacted to the posts urged the singer to stop dressing like ‘a tomboy’ because it hides her beauty.

The video also got reactions from fellow singers such as Davido and Harrysong, amongst others.

Below are some of the reactions:

@cupcakee09: “Teni you owe us an explanation. How can you be covering all this beauty since 1900. Like how??? You have been deceiving the entire universe. We deserve an apology. Like this is more than gorgeous. A melanin.”

@farinutunji said, “You’re extremely beautiful. Now you have to stop being a Tom-boy. Don’t mind me. Continue to be you.”

@lujothek_trendywears: “Abeg @tenientertainer no Dey wear those ur big tops and shorts again see beauty na.”

@seunfunmi_johnson: “Han han! So this girl still knows how to behave like a girl, see as she come fine. What a beautiful bride.”

@wazzyblues sarcastically said, “Teni can’t escape somebody getting married to her this moment congrats to you both lol.”