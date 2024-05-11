How Chelsea Star, Palmer Won Four Awards In A Week

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

It has been an excellent week for Chelsea star, Cole Palmer, who has won a total of four awards this week following his phenomenal performances for the club.

Palmer has been impressive for Mauricio Pochettino’s side since joining from Manchester City in the summer for £40m

The 22-year has racked up astonishing numbers in his first season at Stamford Bridge with 26 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

On Tuesday, he got his first reward after a spectacular season at Chelsea Awards night, where he won two awards.

He was named the Chelsea Men’s Player of the season and Men’s Players’ Player of the Year to cap off a brilliant season.

Palmer expressed his delight after becoming the first Chelsea player to win two awards in his first season at the club.

He said, “It’s really special to get recognition from the supporters and my team-mates together,

“It’s really important. My team-mates are with me every day so to know that they have recognised me is really nice,

“To get the vote from the supporters on top of that is also really special.

“It’s why we play; we play for the fans. To win both of them is an amazing feeling.”

On Thursday, Palmer was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the year award and the PFA Player of the year award.

He will battle the likes of Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Destiny Udogie for the Young player of the year award.

For the PFA Player of the year award, he has been nominated alongside Premier League top scorer, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Virgil Van Dijk, and Ollie Watkins.

The winner of each award will be announced on May 18.

Palmer was named the Premier League player of the month for April on Friday, after scoring seven goals and recording one assist in just four matches including a hat-trick against Manchester United and a four-goal haul against Everton.

He became the first Chelsea player to score in seven straight Premier League home appearances, and the earliest ever scorer of a Chelsea hat-trick in a match, completing a treble within 29 minutes of kick-off.

He also won the Premier League goal of the month award for his first goal against Everton becoming the first Chelsea player in Premier League history to win both the Goal of the Month and Player of the Month awards in the same month.

Palmer is one of only five players to achieve that feat, after Bruno Fernandes in June 2020, Jesse Lingard in April 2021, Mohamed Salah in October 2021 and Miguel Almiron in October 2022.

Palmer and Chelsea will be hoping to continue their good run on and off the pitch when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening in a Premier League encounter.