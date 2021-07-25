How Diezani, Yari, Others, Forfeited N41 Billion To Buhari’s Govt

Since the inception of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2015, the Federal Government, through its anti corruption agencies, has prosecuted some alleged corrupt public officials and made recoveries of cash and properties.

The government had recovered over N41 billion stolen funds through final forfeiture court orders, convictions and through diplomatic channels with foreign countries.

Forfeiture is a penalty against the accused resulting in the temporary or permanent loss of any property gotten through illegal conduct, to the FG.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, had assured that part of the monies recovered would be utilized as part of the national budget.

“And I am happy to state also that for the first time, the recovered asset constitutes a component of our national budget,” he said on July 25, 2020 on NTA.

THE WHISTLER takes a look at some of those who had forfeited money to the FG.

DIEZANI ALLISON-MADUEKE (N34 billion)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in a press release on 16th of February, 2017, stated it had secured a final forfeiture order against former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke leading to the return of about N34 billion to FG.

“The final forfeiture which was ordered by Justice Muslim Sulaiman Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, is made up of various sums of money-N23, 446, 300,000, N9, 080,000,000 and $5m,” its stated while given a break down.

She was accused of among other things, engaging in illegal activity against the country.

EFCC charges against her borders on money laundering.

FAROUK LAWAN ($500,000)

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court sitting in Apo, Abuja, had on June 22, convicted a former chairman of the federal house of representatives ad-hoc committee on fuel subsidy, Farouk Lawan for receiving about $500,000 (N205,365,642) as bribe in what was described as fuel subsidy pension scam.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison while the court ordered that the monies be returned to FG.

The judgement was handed down on him on Tuesday in Suit No FCT/HC/CR/76/2013.

AIR MARSHAL ADESOLA AMOSU, RETD (N2, 244,500,000)

The Federal High Court in Lagos on January 16, 2019, ordered a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd.), to permanently forfeit the sum of N2, 244,500,000 to FG.

The EFCC prosecuted the former air chief on grounds that he engaged in arms deal fraud.

JAMES IBORI(£4,214,017)

THE WHISTLER reported that the FG said it had received about £4,214,017.66 looted by former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, and his associates.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation, on May 18, 2021, said the money was repatriated to the country by the United Kingdom and “has been credited into the designated Federal Government account with naira equivalent value of the amount as of 10th May, 2021.”

ABDULAZEEZ ABUBARKAR YARI (N278, 989, 960)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in 2021, ordered the final forfeiture of N278, 989, 960 million, traced to the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Abubarkar Yari, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The order was made by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

The ICPC, had in a motion exparte filed in 2019, accused the ex-governor of engaging in unlawful activity while serving as governor of the state.

AISHATU BANDADO MAGAJI(N1, 362,675,353.56)

The EFCC stated that it secured a final forfeiture order against one Aishatu Bandado Magaji, to the tune of N1, 362,675,353.56.

The antigraft agency was silent about her particulars.

Other respondents in the case were First Ninety Degrees Continental Ltd, Priceless Legacy Hub Ltd, ABM International Ltd and Zenith Bank Plc.

Justice Mohammed Mohammed of the Sokoto State High Court gave the order on July 19, 2021.

“The Sokoto Zonal Office of the EFCC had through intelligence traced the funds, suspected to be proceeds of illicit activities to the account of the first respondent, Aishatu Bandado Magaji domiciled in a new generation bank,” EFCC had stated.

OKUNRINBOYE TOMSIN TITUS (N601million)

Justice Giwa Ogunbanjo of Federal High Court, Abuja had on October 10, 2019, ordered the final forfeiture of N601 million found in Okunrinboye Tomsin Titus’s Zenith Bank account.

EFCC stated that he was “allegedly running and operating companies, which were alleged to have been used to siphon public funds under the façade of contracts or consultancy.”

FEDERAL HIGH COURT STAFF ($919,207)

On February 25, 2021, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) stated that it had secured the final forfeiture of $919,202.07 said to be “fraudulently kept in an interest yielding bank account by some staff of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.”