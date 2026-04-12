How Digital Finance Is Driving CBN Inclusion Strategy

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is taking new steps to strengthen trust in Nigeria’s financial system as it moves to tighten oversight of virtual asset operators and digital financial platforms.

The development could shape the future of banking, payments, and investment in the country. With more young people embracing digital finance, CBN’s move under its Governor, Olayemi Cardoso aligns with broader strategy to strengthen financial system stability and bring more people to the financial services network.

Digital finance is growing rapidly across Nigeria, with millions of people now relying on mobile apps, online platforms, and digital currencies for everyday transactions. From sending money to paying for goods and services, the use of financial technology has expanded access to financial services, especially for young people and small businesses.

For instance, virtual assets, including cryptocurrencies and digital payment platforms, have become increasingly popular in Nigeria, especially among young people, freelancers, and small businesses looking for faster and more flexible ways to manage money.

Unlike traditional banking, where transactions are processed through banks and regulated institutions, virtual asset platforms allow users to send and receive money directly using mobile apps and online systems. Many Nigerians now use these platforms for cross-border payments, online purchases, savings, and even investment.

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A small business owner in Lagos can receive payments from a customer abroad within minutes using digital platforms, without going through the delays often associated with traditional banking channels. Similarly, freelancers and remote workers increasingly rely on these systems to receive income from clients outside the country.

However, because many of these transactions take place online and often across different countries, they can be harder for regulators to track if proper monitoring systems are not in place. This creates a risk that such platforms could be used to move illegal funds, avoid taxes, or finance criminal activities.

It is this mix of opportunity and risk that has made virtual assets an important focus for regulators in Nigeria and across the world.

For now, the message from the CBN is clear: innovation will continue to be supported, but it must be backed by strong systems that protect the financial system and the wider economy.

As Nigeria continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of a digital economy, initiatives like this are expected to play a key role in building a financial system that is not only modern and inclusive but also secure and resilient.

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CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso noted, that maintaining strong oversight is not just about meeting global standards, but about creating a stable foundation for long-term growth.

Industry watchers say the insights gathered from the CBN’s pilot programme are likely to shape the next phase of regulation for virtual assets in Nigeria, as authorities work towards building a more structured and transparent digital financial system.

They expect that the engagement with selected companies could lead to the introduction of clearer operational guidelines and possibly a formal licensing framework for virtual asset service providers in the near future. Such a framework would define how these companies operate, the standards they must meet, and the level of oversight required to ensure compliance.

Analysts also believe that the pilot could pave the way for broader regulations covering cryptocurrency transactions, cross-border digital payments, and the integration of virtual asset platforms into the mainstream banking system.

As digital finance continues to grow, there are increasing expectations that traditional banks and fintech companies will collaborate more closely, creating a more connected financial ecosystem that combines innovation with stability.

There are also indications that regulators may adopt more advanced digital monitoring tools to track transactions in real time, improve reporting systems, and strengthen cooperation with international partners.

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The rapid growth has also raised concerns among regulators about the risk of abuse. Because many of these transactions happen online and across borders, they can be difficult to track if proper systems are not in place. This creates opportunities for money laundering, terrorism financing, and other illegal financial activities.

To address these risks, the apex bank has introduced a new Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Financing of Terrorism, and Counter-Proliferation Financing supervision pilot programme focused on Virtual Asset Service Providers, also known as VASPs.

According to the CBN, the programme is part of a broader strategy to improve financial system stability and ensure that innovation in digital finance does not weaken regulatory control.

“This pilot forms part of the Bank’s risk-based supervisory programme and supports ongoing efforts to strengthen financial system stability and market integrity,” the bank said.

The regulator explained that the initiative is not a new law or a replacement for existing rules governing virtual assets in Nigeria. Instead, it is a structured engagement between the CBN and selected companies to better understand how the sector operates and where risks may exist.

“This pilot does not alter, replace or supersede the existing regulatory framework governing virtual assets in Nigeria,” the bank added.

At its core, the programme is designed to give regulators a clearer understanding of how digital finance companies operate, including their business models, customer management processes, and transaction systems.

Virtual asset service providers include companies that offer services related to digital payments, cryptocurrency trading, and other technology-driven financial solutions. In Nigeria, these platforms have become an important part of the financial ecosystem, helping to bridge gaps left by traditional banking systems.

For many Nigerians, especially those in underserved areas, fintech platforms provide easier access to financial services without the need to visit physical bank branches. They also support businesses by enabling faster payments and expanding access to global markets.

But experts say that without proper oversight, these same platforms can be misused. Financial analysts say digital transactions, particularly those involving cryptocurrencies, can be attractive to criminals because they may offer a degree of anonymity and can be transferred quickly across borders.

This is why regulators around the world are paying closer attention to virtual assets, introducing stricter monitoring systems while trying to support innovation.

Nigeria’s latest move aligns with global efforts led by the Financial Action Task Force, which sets international standards for combating financial crimes.

One of the key areas of focus under the CBN pilot is compliance with the FATF “Travel Rule,” a global requirement that ensures important information about the sender and receiver of funds is captured and shared during transactions.

The rule is designed to make it easier for authorities to trace suspicious transactions and prevent the movement of illegal funds across borders.

“The Pilot also supports VASPs in strengthening their AML/CFT/CPF frameworks in line with emerging supervisory expectations, including requirements under FATF Recommendations,” the CBN said.

Participation in the programme is by invitation, with selected companies required to engage closely with the regulator in a structured environment.

The companies are expected to submit monthly reports on key compliance indicators, participate in supervisory meetings, and undergo detailed reviews of their operations.

These reviews will cover areas such as governance structures, customer onboarding processes, sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, and cross-border activities.

They are also required to present clear plans for implementing the FATF Travel Rule and improving their internal systems.

Despite this close engagement, the CBN made it clear that participation in the pilot does not amount to regulatory approval or licensing.

“Participation in the Pilot is strictly supervisory and does not confer any regulatory status, approval, licensing right, or authorisation,” the bank said.

The first group of companies selected for the pilot includes cNGN, Flutterwave, Juicyway, KoinKoin, KuCoin, and Paystack.

The selected companies represent key segments of Nigeria’s growing digital finance ecosystem, each playing a different role in how money moves within and outside the country.

Flutterwave and Paystack are widely known for providing payment solutions that allow businesses to accept payments online and across borders, supporting thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises.

KuCoin operates as a global cryptocurrency exchange, enabling users to buy, sell, and trade digital currencies, while also facilitating cross-border transfers that are often faster than traditional banking channels.

Other participants such as cNGN, Juicyway, and KoinKoin are involved in different aspects of digital finance, including payment processing, liquidity solutions, and virtual asset services, reflecting the diversity of Nigeria’s fintech space.

On one hand, stronger oversight by the Central Bank of Nigeria could make digital transactions safer by reducing the chances of fraud, scams, and unauthorised transfers. With companies required to improve how they monitor transactions and verify users, customers may benefit from better protection of their funds.

Four months ago, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, described the development as one of the country’s most important economic achievements.

According to him, remaining on the list could have cost Nigeria more than $30 billion in potential investment within a single year.

“Countries placed on the FATF grey list typically experience a sharp drop in capital inflows, about 7.6 percent of GDP in the first year. For Nigeria, that translates to over $30bn in potential investment,” Cardoso said.

He explained that Nigeria’s removal from the list has already improved investor confidence and made it easier for banks to carry out international transactions.

“Exiting the list restores investor confidence and eases compliance challenges for correspondent banks,” he added.

The success was the result of coordinated efforts involving several agencies, including the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

These institutions worked together to strengthen reporting systems, improve intelligence sharing, and deploy digital tools to track financial activities more effectively.

Cardoso noted that the global financial community has responded positively to these reforms, with improvements already seen in cross-border transactions and access to international finance.

Global rating agencies such as Fitch Ratings, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s have also issued favourable assessments, citing improved economic management and transparency.

These positive signals have translated into better borrowing conditions and stronger investor interest, as seen in Nigeria’s recent Eurobond issuance, which attracted significant demand from global investors.

The CBN’s new pilot programme is therefore seen as a continuation of these reforms, aimed at ensuring that Nigeria maintains strong financial oversight and does not fall back into practices that could weaken confidence.

At the same time, experts say the regulator must strike a careful balance. Some stakeholders in the financial technology industry have raised concerns that excessive regulation could slow down innovation in Nigeria’s fast-growing fintech sector, which has become one of the most active in Africa.

They argue that while stronger oversight is necessary to protect the financial system, policies must be carefully designed to avoid discouraging investment and entrepreneurship. Many startups operate in highly competitive environments and rely on speed, flexibility, and lower operating costs to survive.

Industry players note that overly strict compliance requirements could increase operational costs, making it more difficult for smaller firms to compete or scale their services. This could, in turn, reduce the pace of innovation and limit the expansion of financial inclusion efforts driven by technology.

Nigeria’s fintech sector has become one of the most dynamic parts of the economy, creating jobs, attracting investment, and expanding financial inclusion.

By adopting a pilot approach, the CBN appears to be taking a gradual path, engaging directly with industry players to better understand their operations before introducing broader measures.

This approach allows regulators to learn from real-world data while giving companies time to adjust to new expectations.