How Dino Melaye’s Attempted Recall Inspired Creation Of Platform For Holding Lawmakers Accountable – ReprezentMe Founder

Victor Mba, the founder/CEO of ReprezentMe, an online platform designed to keep track of elected Nigerian lawmakers at all levels of government, has revealed how the unsuccessful recall process against Senator Dino Melaye in 2018 inspired him to create the app.

Mba said in an interview with THE WHISTLER that he initially created the ‘Recall Rep’ app when he noticed how cumbersome Melaye’s recall process was at the time.

But in a bid to expand the scope of the app and make it more inclusive as a legislative-electorate engagement platform, the app was rebranded to ‘ReprezentMe’.

“We were inspired to start this app in 2018 when there was a recall process that was instituted against Dino Melaye, we saw how difficult that recall process was. It’s almost impossible to recall someone in the National Assembly because it’s a very cumbersome process. So, I tried to solve that problem by creating an app called Recall Rep, that would make it easy to recall people from the National Assembly,” he said.

According to him, the app was unsuccessful but another idea came to him as a result of it. He said Recall Rep was more of a stick approach and so he decided to try a carrot approach.

Instead of trying to make it easier to recall representatives or demanded removal of public officer holders, he thought his team should create a platform where public officers could receive live feedback from the people they represent as means to encourage and help them work in a way that would favour the people who voted them into power thus, ReprezentMe was born.

“On a second thought, we said okay, this is a stick approach, let us try a carrot approach. Why don’t we try to see how we can encourage them to do better? So, we went back to the drawing board and we came up with the ReprezentMe idea,” he said.

Mba said another thing that warranted the creation of ReprezentMe was the fact that Nigerians are not democratic by nature and it was necessary to make it easy for people to participate in the democratic process.

“Also, another reason why we created it was to solve the problem of democracy in Nigeria, because Democracy is alien to us and we are not democratic by nature. So, what we have tried to do is to see how we can make this process easy for everybody to participate in.

“Sometimes when you look at the people in power who are supposed to decide for you, some of them can’t even define GDP and these are the people deciding for you, so we’re just trying to see how we can bring the middle class of people who are not part of the electoral process, into the process,” he said.

The founder explained that in a democracy like Nigeria’s, once an official is elected, there’s usually nothing that can be done even if it was an unpopular candidate that emerges victorious so one thing that could be done is to keep tabs on them and their activities while they are in power.

“One thing we can do is that when those candidates emerge, we can keep tabs on them to ensure at least our voices are being heard at the National stage. So ReprezentMe actually is a platform that ensures that the citizens’ voices are being heard in government. And one thing we’ve identified is that, once elected, we can’t do much about the executive. We just have to wait for another four years to re-elect them or vote them out in the election.

“For those at the National Assembly however, if the community feels that they are not well represented, they can actually start a recall process. So, when you look at this you discover that the National Assembly are the closest to the people so because of that, we centered the application around the National Assembly and the State houses of Assembly,” he said.

He explained that once a new user joins and provides the necessary information like state of origin, local government etc., they are immediately added to four different groups.

“When a user first downloads the app, you provide us with key information like your state, local government and Ward. Most people don’t know their ward but once you see it it’s easier to know. How it works is, once you pick your state it filters the local governments, and when you pick your local government, it filters the wards. From there, once you see your ward you’d most likely know.

“Once that information is taken, you are automatically put into 4 groups, one group with your Senator, one group with your House of Reps member, the third group is with your state House of Assembly member, and the fourth group with your Ward Chairman. So, we want to ensure that as low as the ward level, you can actually make a change at that level,” he explained.

The app has other features like the poll tab where on a monthly basis, legislators are assessed to see how well they are performing.

It also includes an explore tab and a feature where people who are running for elections can easily conduct campaigns, thereby making it possible to conduct election campaigns at the ward or local government levels with customized messages.

Mba said ReprezentMe was launched on Friday, 8th April 2022 by the speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, who had promised to register himself on the app. More lawmakers and other politicians are expected to join the platform with time and publicity.

“I can confirm that the speaker of the house launched the app on Friday and we are currently in the process of presenting to them (House of Representatives) the usefulness of the app and what we are doing, but we’re in the election period and everyone is really busy.

“We are adopting a push and pull strategy where we get the people who will use the app and then from there, the lawmakers will notice that all their constituents are on the app which will make them eager to join them.

“We have not started publicity yet, but we have over a hundred users registered on the app since our launch on Friday, but we’ve not really done much in terms of publicity because we are still trying to tie up all the loose ends. But the app is working and in some states like Ebonyi state, Ogun state and some other states, we have high traffic,” he explained.

He said the app is open to Nigerians in the diaspora and with regards to publicity for the app, his team plans to engage social media influencers on Twitter and other development partners.

“We have identified Twitter as our greatest enabler, so there are social media influencers who we plan to engage to push what we are doing, and by the time we get a few people on the app and we start publishing the poll results, people will start seeing the need to be there.

“We also have this strategy of engaging people that others respect, so we get those people to talk about the application and use the application. We are also looking at collaborations with other International Development Partners, INEC, Political parties etc. Of course, we aren’t under any political party, we are just a tech company,” he said.

Also on the checklist of Mba’s team is to follow up on polls on the app, take note of complaints and suggestions logged on the platform and bring such grievances to the notice of the lawmakers and other public office holders.

“We are working closely with the Speaker (of the House of Reps), one of the things we want to do is to have a structure that we can have regular engagement with the people who are our representatives, the Senators and the house of reps members, to inform them on their performance according to the opinion of the people they represent. We are working on that,” he concluded.