How Diphtheria Killed My Child, 4 Others–Bereaved Abuja Mother Narrates Ordeal At Kubwa Hospital

A housewife in Tunga Wakili, an Abuja suburb, whose 4-year-old child was reported dead from diphtheria has told THE WHISTLER how it happened and how the Kubwa General Hospital was culpable in the child’s death.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) had confirmed an outbreak of diphtheria in Tunga Wakili with a 4-year-old infant reported to have died from the disease.

The Director FCT Department of Public Health, Dr Sadiq Abdulrahaman, confirmed the outbreak during a press briefing in Abuja, where he said there were 8 suspected cases of the contagious disease.

He said a 4-year-old child was reported to have died from the disease in Tungan Wakili, a community located a few miles away from Dei-Dei, Abuja.

However, when THE WHISTLER visited the community on Wednesday, the mother of the deceased child revealed that four more children of the same father, including the 4-year-old earlier reported, had died of the disease.

The woman who gave her name as Suwaiba, said her 4-year-old child 4 other female children of the same household aged 4, 9, 12, and 13 had also died of the same ailment.

She said that after leaving Tungan Wakili, her stepdaughter Bulkisu, age 13, who was the first person to pass away from diphtheria, had visited them from Dakwa. The next day, the first two daughters from the same mother and one other girl from a different mother also developed fever. She said, “After Bilkisu passed away and a week later, the two other girls passed away and the fourth girl also followed suit. “

She said “My 4-year-old boy died after 15 days of exposure, it’s been 6 weeks now.

” He started crying one night, he had a fever and a headache and the next day he had a swollen neck. We checked and there was pus we pierced it to relieve him from it twice and he seems to be getting better, we gave him herbs however, the swelling persists, he could not feed, she was looking pale and his body was swelling too, we could not sleep, so we took him to the hospital.”

She accused the Kubwa General Hospital of taking money from her without adequately treating her deceased infant.

She said, “We went to a private hospital in Shagari quarters but the doctors redirected us to Kubwa General Hospital for treatment but nothing was done for us except that I wasted my money and was given paracetamol and blood tonic. We took him to a private hospital in Dakwa later where he was administered a drip and blood transfusion before his death. “

Suwaiba said that she thought it was a normal seasonal sickness, until she was told about diphtheria.

Suwaiba said she is still wondering about the source of the killer disease, and at a loss about where the ailment came from as she and her family had not been out of the capital city for over 2 years now.

She said,” I could not ask them what the cause of the ailment was since the child did not survive after the treatment, there was no need.”

She also revealed that her busy schedule at home could not allow her to go for immunization or vaccination.

She said some health officials came to take samples and said they will come back with the results but “we have not received any information yet. “

The Incident Manager for Diphtheria Outbreak FCT, Dr Austine Ajogwu, said the outbreak could be a result of the influx of people from neighboring states or where the disease was recorded in the FCT. He revealed that the latest suspected cases of diphtheria are now 37 with the 4-year-old as the only confirmed case.

According to World Health Organization(WHO), Diphtheria is a highly contagious vaccine-preventable disease caused by exotoxin-producing Corynebacterium diphtheriae.

Diphtheria spreads between people mainly by direct contact or through the air via respiratory droplets. The disease can affect all age groups, however, unimmunized children are particularly at risk, It is potentially fatal.

Symptoms of the disease often come on gradually, beginning with a sore throat and fever. In severe cases, the bacteria produce a poison (toxin) that causes a thick grey or white patch at the back of the throat. This can block the airways, making it hard to breathe or swallow, and also creates a barking cough.

The neck may swell in part due to enlarged lymph nodes. Treatment involves administering diphtheria antitoxin as well as antibiotics. Diphtheria vaccine also helps prevent the mortality and morbidity of the disease.