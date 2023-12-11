How Efforts Of ABU Master’s Student To Save 9-Year-Old Girl From Loosing Her Eye Failed

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Maimunat Nna, a Master’s Degree student at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, was moved with compassion when she heard that a 9-year-old girl, Shamsiya Sa’idu, living in Suleja, Niger state, was going to lose her left eye because her guardian could not raise N180,000 needed for surgery.

But her effort to save the girl’s eye failed as doctors said it was too late!

Sa’idu’s left eye was damaged after she went into the bush with other children in her locality to fetch firewood for her family.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER in their home at Suleja, Sa’idu said: “I was standing, trying to cut a tree branch using cutlass and didn’t know that the wood would land in my eye, so I raised my face cutting a tree, but unfortunately it fell hard into my eye.

“After it hit me, I fell down and couldn’t remember anything again. So, the other children I went with said we should go home, but I told them I was not going until I carried my firewood. I carried it with one hand and closed the affected eye with the other hand and started walking homeward.

“Since that day, I no longer see with the eye. I only feel as if there’s sand in the eye. And it no longer hurts me. I also stopped going to school since this thing happened to me.”

Mr and Mrs Sa’idu Usman at their residence in Suleja, Niger state.

Mr and Mrs Sa’idu Usman, guardians of little Sa’idu, said they took her to the General Hospital in Suleja to treat the eye, but the doctor gave them a referral letter to another hospital in Minna.

Usman said they didn’t go to Minna as referred, but went round trying to get the assistance of a doctor who worked at Tulsi Chanrai Foundation Eye Hospital in Abuja. But the delay cost Saidu her eye.

They saw the doctor the next day, and he referred the girl to Tulsi hospital for examination. There, doctors prescribed drugs for the girl and told them she would need surgery that cost N180,000.

Usman and the family went back home thinking about how to raise the money for the surgery. They had no money and didn’t know how to raise the money for about two weeks until Nna showed up.

Nna’s Intervention

Nna, who heard about the pathetic news from her hairstylist, decided to help the family raise the money through crowdfunding on Facebook.

“I have almost 10,000 followers on Facebook, so I asked myself if I can explore that. I’ve never sought financial aid online, but this time I was helpless and didn’t mind doing that for the girl if that’s all it takes for her to get help,” Nna told THE WHISTLER.

She said after she posted about Sa’idu and shared her own account details, within two hours she raised N90,000, then someone anonymously reached out to foot the bills for the surgery.

Nna said she felt “light and good” after raising the money and hoped she was going to fulfil Sa”idu’s dream of regaining her eyesight.

However, after taking the 9-year-old to the hospital, a day was fixed for the surgery. But it was the day that Sa”idu’s hopes and dreams were dashed.

L-R: Nna, Sa’idu, Sa’idu’s relative and representative of the anonymous donour.

Nna said the doctors told her that the girl had stayed at home for two long. The doctor said, ”This surgery will neither improve the appearance nor the functionality of the eyes. So, there is no point in doing it. The little girl has lost her sight. Sorry about that.

“‘Nothing can be done about it again. Just get more drops and make sure she uses them along with her initial medications to avoid inflammation.'”

Nna said she wept bitterly after the doctor’s words dashed all her hopes and aspirations. She had no choice but to refund the donor who provided money for surgery. “I am in pain, I have not been myself ever since,” she said.

But not one to give up easily, Nna took the girl to the Eye Centre in Kaduna where they also told her that “nothing could be done.”