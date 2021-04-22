How Enugu Hoteliers ‘Reap’ From Insecurity In Southeast

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Hoteliers in Enugu metropolis and environs currently smile to the bank as a result of the escalating insecurity in Imo, Ebonyi, Abia and Anambra states.



Findings by THE WHISTLER show that getting hotel to lodge from Thursday, up until Monday, is a herculean task as they are always booked ahead of weekends by guests, who throng Enugu to relax, and also escape possible attacks in the crisis-ravaged Southeast states.

A civil servant in Anambra State, on condition of anonymity, told our correspondent that due to unceasing cult activities in Awka and other parts of the state, he had formed the habit of staying in Enugu during weekends.

According to him, “Our people say that life has no duplicate. My family lives in Abuja, and because of the bad road network, I find it difficult to always visit them. So, Enugu becomes my option. The major reason is the rate of crimes in Awka. A few days ago, a lecturer was killed around Unizik. Two other cult rivals clashed, and at least two persons died in the same Awka. I don’t want to mention other parts of the state. You can read it up. I live in one of the areas. I wouldn’t like to fall victim, so I stay out. Hotel accommodation in Enugu is not expensive. With N3, 500, one can get comfortable places to relax till Monday. I pray that security operatives in Anambra would arrest the ugly situation there.”

Okechukwu Akpundu, from Imo State, said, “Since the last administration in my state, I formed it as a habit to relocate to Enugu most of the weekends. It is relatively peaceful. It is not also expensive to stay over weekends. And it is not far from Owerri. I think the major reason is insecurity in other parts of Southeast. Enugu has no security threat as such. Nowhere is heaven, but I can attest to that. In Imo, political rivalry is the major issue. If you belong to one group, the other groups will be after you.”

Investigations by our correspondent show that average hotel rooms in Enugu cost between N3, 000 and N6, 000, while some apartments go between N20, 000 and N40, 000. Most of them are however booked up before Thursday. A hotel attendant at Uwani, Enugu, said, “Our customers call us that they are coming. They pay ahead, mostly Wednesdays, to take effect from Thursdays or Fridays, as the case may be. That is why it is hard to get accommodation weekends.”

The meals, it was gathered, are not expensive compared to Awka and Owerri. For instance, fried rice with chicken goes for N1, 500 only in one of the hotels. The menu of a hotel in a highbrow area indicates fried rice with beef, N1000; fried rice with goat meat, N1, 200; garri with goat meat, N1, 500, among others.

A tourist from Ebonyi State said, “I passed through hell one night. I went to over twenty hotels, looking for accommodation, to no avail. I even went to Nsukka, and couldn’t find any. I think it was caused be many social activities. Some people go as far as booking a whole hotel. That night, I ended up at a bar, and watched live bands till the next morning. Enugu is the choice because there is no security threat. In my case, I am from Ezza, and nobody will like to be there for one minute. Our people are just killing themselves over minor issues. Currently, many of our people are seeking refuge in Enugu.”

The chairman of Enugu State Bar Owners’ Association, Mr Hillary Onah, said the booming hotel business in the state is forcing some house owners to convert their buildings to hotels.

He also attributes the ambience of the state to the boost in the tourism sector in the state. In his words, “Hotel business is thriving very well here because Enugu State as a whole is the travellers’ destination. You see people return from overseas and use Enugu as their operational bases even when they are from neighbouring states. I think kudos should go to the state governor. Although security agencies are well motivated in the state, including the proactive neighbourhood watch apparatuses in all communities, but the major reason for the peace is lack of political rivals in the state. Everybody is a stakeholder in Enugu State. As a stakeholder, one doesn’t need to sponsor cult activities and other anti-social activities against each other or to destroy our common good.

“The multiplier effect of this is enormous. We readily pay our revenue to the state internal revenue board. We also employ and pay our numerous workers regularly. So idleness is reduced drastically. Remember that an idle man is the devil’s workshop.”