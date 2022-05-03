How Gov Ugwuanyi Transformed Enugu State Fire Service To Global Standards–Engr Ohaa

Engr Okwudiri Ohaa, chief fire officer, Enugu State, Tuesday, said the building of five new fire stations by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was the first of its kind since 1963.

Ohaa stated this in an exclusive chat with THE WHISTLER ahead of tomorrow’s International Firefighters’ Day.

According to him, the administration of Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi changed the moribund state of the state fire agency to international standards.

In his words, “Hitherto, the service had only one functional firefighting truck, and three stations located at Idaw River, Ogui road, and University road at Nsukka.

“The neglect of the fire service department in the state dates back to the military era. When the military was handing over to the civilian government in 1999, the department had no operational vehicle.

“In the past seven years, the state fire service boasts of five new ultra-modern fire stations, located at Orba, Ogurute, Oji River, Ozalla and Udi, all equipped with the state-of-the-arts facilities.

“Gov Ugwuanyi also procured five new mini-fire trucks, five rapid response vehicles (RRV), as well as customized water tender vehicles. He also sited solar-powered boreholes at the new fire stations for steady supply of water.”

In capacity building, Ohaa said, “For the first time, the service recruited engineers certified by both local and international regulatory bodies. Today, it boosts of over sixty of them. The personnel regularly embark on in-service training, including overseas’ courses.

“The Ugwuanyi administration also approved for advancements/conversion of twenty-seven firemen from the Fireman cadre to Officers and Superintendent cadres. The affected personnel were stagnant since 2011/2014.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is the first governor in Nigeria to install fire extinguishers in major markets and other fire-prone locations in the state. He also provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for safety of all the firefighters in the state. He created a separate accounting unit for the Enugu State Fire Service, and increased our monthly overhead from N200, 000 to N1m.

“The governor also approved the procurement and installation of fire extinguishers in secondary schools, major public buildings and headquarters of LGAs in the state. The Phase 1 is already completed. This capacity building is also extended to neighbourhood watch groups, forest guards, town union presidents general, and so on in the state. Nine local governments are already completed.”

He said the workers had also got some monetary rewards from the governor, including the reward of N3m to the agency, as well as the sum of N20, 000 given to every staffer of the agency in 2018.

He added that, “Our hazard allowance rose from N200 to N10, 000, which is among the highest in the country. The governor also procured special parade uniforms with accoutrements for 21 rank and file in the department. The entire personnel were also provided official uniforms, first of its kind since 1982.”

Ohaa called on the public to build fire stations and hand over to the service as part of their constituency projects.