How Gunmen Killed FIRS Coordinator In Niger State

Suspected terrorists have murdered a top official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mohammed Kudu while on his way to Kaduna from Lafiagi, Kwara State.

The Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS (Media & Communication), Johannes Wojuola confirmed his demise in a statement on Monday.

Kudu, the agency’s state coordinator for Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states was murdered on Sunday by armed men.

“Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), regrets to announce the demise of Mohammed Kudu who was shot by gunmen between Saminaka and Lambata in Niger State while on his way back to Kaduna, from Lafiagi. Kwara State, on Sunday.

“Mohammed Kudu joined the Service in 1993. Until his death, he was the State Coordinator for Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States. He was a Deputy Director who had dedicated over two decades of his life to a selfless and hardworking career at the Service.

“The Board, Management and staff of the Service condoles with the family of the deceased and prays for their comfort in this sad moment. Mohammed Kudu is survived by his wife and children, he will be buried in his home town, Lafiagi, Kwara State, today according to Islamic rites.”

Meanwhile, at least three women have been abducted following the invasion of suspected terrorists in the Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

The assailants had invaded the area on Sunday night, shooting sporadically in the air. According to reports, one of the bullets had hit two diesel tankers conveying fuel which led to an explosion.

The abducted victims include the restaurant owner, Zainab Usman, and two of her staff, the State Police Spokesperson, Abiodun Wasiu said, confirming the incident.

Insecurity has escalated in the last six months as at least 6,698 fatalities, 3,357 abductions and 2,357 incidences have been recorded following terrorist attacks, communal clashes, inter-ethnic war, banditry, farmer-herders clash.