How Hunger Drove Me Into Comedy-‘Broda Shaggi’

A popular Nigerian comedian, Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as “Broda Shaggi” has revealed how poverty drove him into the entertainment industry.

The comic-actor revealed this during a private screening of ‘Ponzi’ an upcoming movie.

The comedian disclosed that, after the death of his Father, he left his hometown Ikenne, in Ogun State to stay with his Aunt in Makoko, a surburd in Lagos State where he continued his education.

Speaking further he added that he later gained admission into the University of Lagos where he studied creative arts.

However, Shaggi went on to say that his plans didn’t work out the way he planned, which made him settle for his hidden talent by exploring it through entertaining people.

He said, “I came from Ikenne in Ogun State. I left Ikene when my father died for Lagos where I lived with my aunt in Makoko area. She was the one who took care of me till l left the university. So, I was neither born with a silver spoon nor grew up in Lekki. Everything started in Makoko.

“I started entertainment out of hunger. Most people out there started also started out of hunger because poverty is not a good thing. When poverty hits you, you’ll be the one to figure out your talent”.

The Comic-Actor, expressed his happiness reflecting on when he joined the entertainment industry, as he explained the switch from relative obscurity to prominence.

“It was fun. For me, it was like leaving one world for another. There’s this joy when people see you and want to have pictures with you,” he added.