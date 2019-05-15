How I Became Crazy, Mad For Imo State – Okorocha

Advertisement

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday, said that his vision for Imo State made him “crazy and mad”.

Okorocha made the statement during the inauguration of the New Imo State High Court Complex in Owerri, the state capital.

The outgoing governor said that he broke protocols and bent rules just because of his desire to make Imo better.

He said: “I’m crazy and mad not because something has affected my medulla oblongata but because of my vision for Imo State. When I came in, I was baptized with the name OkoroHausa because I did not school in this part of the world.

“I broke protocols and bent rules because such is allowed to get to wherever you want to get to.

“I came here with a mandate to make Imo better. I came to practice an unusual style and I apologize for my style of getting to where I want.

“My crazy system has worked for me, it has produced results.”