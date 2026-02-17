How I Lost 25 Years To Drug Abuse – Survivor

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Suicide Survivor and Mental Health Advocate, John Irabor, advises people who haven’t tasted drugs before not to attempt tasting, because it might be difficult to stop it once started.

Irabor gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, drug abuse is the repeated, excessive, or improper use of substances—including alcohol, illicit drugs, or prescription medication—to alter mood, feel better, or cope with emotions.

“Once an individual starts taking substances, it might be difficult for the person to stop.

“Drug abuse comes with the spirit and feelings that the more one uses drugs and substances, the more one will do exploits and achieve great in life”.

He added that all his efforts to stop drug abuse proved abortive, until the situation escalated that called for urgent interventions.

According to him, he suffered drug abuse/addiction for 25 years which eventually led him to attempting suicide.

He identified strong support systems as a vital approach needed to save someone from shackles of drug abuse, suicidal tendencies and mental health challenges.

Irabor said that the support he received from his family members and other loved ones facilitated his recovery from the mental health and drug addition challenges.

“One needs a strong support system to be able to come out of drug abuse/addiction.

“I struggled with drug addiction silently for 25 years and I eventually attempted suicide and was rushed to a hospital.

“The psychiatric hospital was where my recovery really began. It was an opportunity for me to experience people caring about my mental wellbeing and to connect with others who were also struggling.

“It was an environment of total empathy and compassion, and I hadn’t really experienced that before.

“Similarly, my parents, other family members and religious leaders helped me come out of it because they were readily available to rally around me, giving me all the needed care and support,” Irabor said.

Citing report from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Irabor said that over 70 per cent of mental health illness were linked to drug and substance abuse.

He said that therapy, community and counseling were other important approaches help one out of drug abuse and addiction.

According to him, they provide opportunity to speak one-on-one with a counselor in a safe environment where you can talk about whatever you’re struggling with.

“Therapy helped me unpack the ideas that I had of not being good enough, of being a burden, of feeling shame. I also started antidepressants to get me moving in the recovery process.

“Before then, I had mostly been on my own, and I had never really had conversations about my mental health or how I feel.

“It was also important to be in a community of people who care and encourage one another,” he said.

He, therefore, advised people who had not tasted or got involved with drug abuse not to do so, saying that not everyone might be fortunate to have all necessary supports to get out of it.