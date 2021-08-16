How I Made Over 200% Profit On Investment In Farming–Kaduna Farmer

Barnabas Dangana, a Kaduna-based small scale farmer, has claimed in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER that he made over 200 percent profit on his investments in farming in 2020,despite the covid-19 pandemic.

The 54-year old farmer, who cultivates several crops including maize, guinea corn, beans, rice and ginger in his farm, has revealed that farming is a lucrative venture with potential to create wealth for families as well as government.

He explained that access to finance and adequate farm inputs aided his growth, as he recounts his one year experience on the farm.

“My experience in farming has been encouraging. I have only began full time farming in the year 2020, and discovered that with adequate capital to get labour and necessary farm inputs, one could cultivate better outputs, and that was what played out last year.

“I was overwhelmed by the harvest and even my harvest for the first half of this year has been very encouraging.

“Most time I sell my produce in the market, the profit margin reaches over 200 percent,” he said with excitement.

Dangana, who applied for a N10 million loan facility from NIRSAL to develop his own rice milling business, said he was disappointed that he couldn’t get the amount he requested.

Instead, he got approval for a N3million loan which he now intends to use exclusively on expanding his crop production, especially ginger.

He explained that Nigeria is currently among the top five producers of ginger worldwide, and also produces the best quality.

He said, “I have my own business plan on ginger farming. Let’s assume I put N2.5 million on one hectare of a ginger farm, at the end of June harvest, I sell at N35,000 per bag, it will give me almost N7million. That means I will have about N4.5 million profit.

“The ginger produced in this area is not just the best in Africa but in the world, we produce the best quality.”

Speaking further, Dangana stressed on the need for the government as well as households to focus on agriculture to address the issue of poverty in the country.

“I am 54 years old, I have been in the financial services as stock broker, insurance broker, and a marketer and presently I’m a community leader.

“With the land and population that God has blessed us with, we should be able to address most of the challenges in our country.

“Because a hungry man is an angry man, but when we are able to feed ourselves, our crime rate will go down by almost 90 percent,” he said.