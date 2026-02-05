How I Was Abducted, Beaten By Lagos Police Commissioner, Officers — Rights Activist

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rights activist, Hassan Soweto, has recounted a harrowing experience of his alleged abduction and brutal assault by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, and other officers. The incident, according to Soweto, followed his protests against demolition exercises in communities including Makoko, Owode Onirin, and Oworoshoki, which he says resulted in the deaths of at least 53 people.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER, Soweto said the ordeal began when he was forcibly dragged into the Lagos House of Assembly premises.

“I was practically abducted, because for the entire time I was in police custody, the police never called my family to let them know where I was. They never addressed the media to say this is where I was taken (to). So, I see it (my arrest) as an abduction,” he alleged.

Soweto recalled being repeatedly kicked and punched, blindfolded, and dragged across the premises before being loaded into what he believes was a police van and taken to Panti Police Station. He said his hands were cuffed throughout, leaving him completely defenceless.

“About seven police men descended on me, including the Commissioner of Police, Jimoh Moshood, whom I saw kicking me and beating me,” he said.

At Panti, Soweto said officers tried to coerce him into writing a statement without allowing him to contact his lawyer or family. He refused, insisting that any statement taken without legal representation would be invalid. He also rejected medical treatment initially, fearing it could be used to conceal evidence of the alleged assault.

The activist, along with fellow protester Dele Frank, was later taken to Ogba District Court, but the court had already closed for the day, preventing the police from securing a remand order. The following day, they were brought to Yaba Magistrate Court, where the presence of their lawyer, Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), ensured their release.

“This wasn’t a normal arrest, in the sense that you arrested someone because they have cases or charges they need to answer to. I was abducted in order for the Commissioner of Police and his men, in their own words, to teach me a lesson for exposing the brutality of the police in different communities where demolitions have been taking place — brutality in the form of the killing of at least 53 people in Oworoshoki, Makoko, and Owode Onirin,” Soweto said.

He further called for an independent investigation into the reported deaths and prosecution of those responsible if verified.

Despite the experience, Soweto stated that it would not deter him from advocating for communities affected by forced evictions and injustices.

“Anything that concerns Makoko, that concerns Owode Onirin, that concerns Ajegunle, that concerns Oworoshoki, or any community that is facing forced eviction, I will be there. Any injustice to the working people of this country, any injustice to the youth of this country, regardless of their tribe or religion, I’m ready to be there to fight alongside them.

“This will never stop. I’ve suffered even beyond this before. I’ve been in prison for five months before, just because, as a young person and a student leader, I was fighting against the increment of fees.

“There is nothing we have not seen before in the process of fighting for a country that works for all. And a thousand Jimoh Moshood cannot stop me. Only death can stop me,” he said.

The activist’s account has reignited concerns over alleged police brutality and the treatment of protesters in Lagos State, highlighting the need for transparent investigations and accountability.

Soweto and Frank were arrested at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, on January 28 during a protest against the demolition of homes in some Lagos communities, including Makoko.

The police later arraigned the activists before the Yaba Magistrate Court on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, actions likely to disturb public peace, issuing threats, unlawful assembly, obstructing traffic, and singing offensive songs targeting the police and the Lagos State Government. They pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In a ruling, the magistrate, A.I.O. Alaka, granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two responsible sureties per defendant.

The court released the activists into the personal custody of their lawyer, Falana, SAN. The case was subsequently adjourned to March 3, 2026 for further hearing.