How I Was Attacked By Armed Robbers In Ogun State–Actress Kemi Afolabi

Nollywood Actress, Kemi Afolabi, on Wednesday narrated how armed robbers attacked her and the driver on their way back from a movie shoot.

The actress while narrating her ordeal with the robbers stated that the incident took place in the Arepo area of Ogun state on Tuesday night.

Taking to her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, Afolabi shared pictures and videos of her injured arm as she claimed that the robbers destroyed her car and injured her with a cutlass.

She wrote, “I am in a state of shock! Traumatised. I haven’t closed my eyes to sleep since yesterday.

“I also experienced the highly poor insecurity state in Nigeria which has become a norm. No matter how much we scream and cry, it always falls on deaf ears of those who govern us even when death is involved.

“My driver and I were attacked by armed robbers at Arepo where I went to film while in traffic on our way back home yesterday.

“They broke my windscreens, left my whole body with wounds and skin in pain because of the impact of the shattered glass which was forcefully broken while I was in the car.

“My arm was cut with a cutlass, and they took my phones, belongings and ran off. Sadly my driver also took a hit to his head.

She further thanked God for sparing her life, “Still, I am thankful because it could be worse! However, this is nothing compared to what I’ve been through in recent times.

“No matter what may come my way, I will forever be grateful to God for preserving my life.”

