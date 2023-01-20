How I Will Govern With Opposition-Controlled NASS – Peter Obi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says he is not worried about running a government with an opposition-controlled legislature.

Advertisement

Obi said this on Thursday during a live interview with popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, while answering questions on how he plans to push legislation through should his party not constitute the majority of National Assembly members.

The LP candidate said he is going to take governance to the public and let Nigerians decide who is right or wrong between the executive and the legislature.

The former Anambra governor added that appointments into his government won’t be a party affair, but based on character and competence.

“When I was governor of Anambra state, I did not have one house member from my party, I didn’t have local government chairmen, I didn’t have senators. I didn’t have anybody in the National Assembly and I served the state,” he said.

“It is only when you play transactional politics that you are worried about this, because a senator, with what is happening in Nigeria at the moment is not safe in his village, and so are House of Reps members. Everybody now is insecure, their parents are insecure, and their relations are insecure, so everybody is running for cover.

Advertisement

“In such situations, all people want is who will do the right thing and I can tell you I’m going to take governance to the public, to the Nigerian people.

“Everything would be transparent, so I don’t need to have House members, because the Nigerian people will decide who is right and wrong, if you don’t want us to survive then you will answer to the Nigerian people.

“This is the time that the Nigerian people will take governance, that’s what I did in Anambra state, I took governance to the people, and when the people started reacting, everybody started doing what they were supposed to do, when I passed a law to return schools to their original owners, not one house member was in my party, but they knew the people were watching them.

“This is what I’m going to do – my budget, everything I’m taking to the national assembly will be open, it will be transparent, there will be no nepotism. Appointments won’t be a party affair, we are going to assemble the best Nigerians and people will see it,” he said.