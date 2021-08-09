How ICPC Assisted Adamawa State Recover N120m Unpaid Loan- Gov Fintiri

The Adamawa State government has recovered N120m from the State’s Commercial Farmers Loans Scheme with the help of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the State Governor disclosed this at the new Adamawa State Office complex of the ICPC.

Represented by his deputy, Crowther Seth, the governor said the recovery of the funds was only possible with the help of the anti- graft agency.

“The introduction of various governance reforms, especially the establishment of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units in MDAs, which have been playing pivotal roles in ensuring that public officials observe due process in the conduct of government affairs,” said the Adamawa State Governor.

He explained that the partnership between the State and the Commission has contributed to the realisation of the objectives of the State Government’s programmes and projects.

Fintiri also tasked the commission to help the state government’s officials particularly the Anti-corruption Units in MDAs in the area of capacity building.

According to him such relationships with state government officials would help them grasp full anti-corruption laws and extant regulations to guide their official and private transactions.

The Chairman of ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye said the commission would not relent on its cooperation with the state.

According to him, the Adamawa State Office was among the second set of the State Offices that were established by ICPC in 2007 with a few members of Staff in a rented apartment.

Owasanoye said the building “is in fulfilment of ICPC’S dream to own its offices in all the States of the Federation.”

He noted that the new office was “to fulfill the promise made by the Commission at a National Anti-Corruption Summit held in February 2018 here in Yola to complement the effort of the Adamawa State in establishing agencies like the Public Procurement Agency and for incorporating the provisions of the ICPC Act in the State’s Penal Code.”

The ICPC boss also extended appreciation to the former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako for approving the allocation of the plot of land in 2012.