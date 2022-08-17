How Illicit Drug Dealer On E-Commerce Platform Was Arrested After 10 months Trail

103 SHARES Share Tweet

An unlicensed Pharmacist, Orakwe Celestine has been engaging in the sales of illicit drugs on the popular e-commerce platform, Jiji.ng, until he was finally arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency began trailing Celestine in October 2021 after he was discovered to have been running the business on the e-commerce platform since 2019.

Findings by the agency revealed that the suspect was a Managing Director of Marvelrock Pharmaceuticals and Stores Limited, registered on December 16, 2014.

He registered the company with the certificate and support of a licensed pharmacist, who reportedly opted out of the deal in 2017, a statement signed by the NDLEA Spokesperson Femi Babafemi said on Wednesday.

The statement read partly: “The suspect continued running the business and enrolled it on Jiji.ng platform in 2019. He however came under NDLEA’s radar in October 2021 when he advertised many pharmaceutical products such as Tramadol, Ketamine Hydrochloride injection, and Hypnox flunitrazepam tablets among others on the Jiji.ng online marketplace.

“Between 26th October 2021 and 8th August 2022, the team of anti-narcotic officers assigned to investigate Orakwe’s drug business activities was able to establish the suspect was selling Tramadol 225mg and other illicit/controlled drugs through the e-commerce platform.

“As a result, the suspect was arrested with some quantities of Tramadol and Swiphnol brand of Rohypnol on Monday 8th August at a drink joint in Jabi area of Abuja where he had gone to make some supplies of orders made through his online channel on Jiji.ng.”

The NDLEA noted that the suspect is a graduate of Business Administration from the University of Abuja.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa said the investigation and process of arresting Celestine should send a strong message to those hiding behind the internet to engage in the marketing and selling of illicit/controlled drugs.

“The Agency will definitely get them to face the consequences of their action,” the statement said.