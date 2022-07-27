How Inflation Pushed Up Prices Of Food Items In June—NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed how inflation has pushed up prices of food items in June.

The information was obtained from the NBS website. A detailed review of the inflation report by NBS revealed that the food items driving the current inflationary pressure in the country include rice, beans, yam tuber, bread, groundnut oil, tomatoes, bead amongst others.

The NBS disclosed that at the state level, Ebonyi recorded the highest average price of beans at N899.52, while the lowest was reported in Bauchi at N295.25.

The highest average price of Yam tuber 1kg was recorded in Akwa-Ibom with N806.71, while the lowest was recorded in Taraba at N139.64. In addition, Rivers recorded the highest price of 1kg rice at N613.5, while Jigawa recorded the lowest at N374.24.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average price of Beans at N848.60, followed by the South-South at N668.07, while the North-East recorded the least at N355.17.

Similarly, the South-West recorded the highest average price of yam tuber at N543.48, followed by the South-South with N541.09, while the lowest was recorded in the North-East at N160.85.

The NBS also added that the average price of 1kg rice was higher in the South-South and the South-West with N532.52 and N511.60 respectively, while the lowest was recorded in the North-East at N404.03.

Selected Food Price Watch for the month of June shows that the average price of 1kg of beans rose on a year-on-year basis by 24.17 percent from N431.79 in June 2021 to N536.17 in June 2022.

Also, on a month-on-month basis, this increased by 2.19 percent from N524.70 in May 2022.