How Isa Funtua Strengthened My Government, Says Buhari In Letter To Family

56 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday wrote the family of the late publisher and businessman, Isma’ila Isa Funtua, revealing how he greatly supported his administration.

The letter was delivered to his widow, Hajiya Hauwa, the children and other family members, as Buhari admitted that Funtua’s death was a loss to the entire nation.

Until his death, it was an open-secret that Funtua was one of the influential hands behind the Buhari Presidency.

He was believed to have wielded the same influence as the President’s late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Another influential personality backing the administration is Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura.

In the letter, which the Presidency said was written in Hausa, Buhari noted, “Malam Isma’ila was of great assistance to me and my administration.

“He helped in many ways to strengthen the government and the country before his ultimate demise.”

The President mentioned some of Funtua’s services to the nation, including serving as a minister and being a “contractor who built several government buildings in Abuja.”

Buhari wrote further, “He was a director of Funtua Textile Mills for 30 years and chaired the Zamfara Textile Company.”

As a media personality, the President said “Malam Isma’ila was a life Executive member of the Board of the International Press Institute, IPI.”

He observed that it was not a surprise that “Nigerians of all shades and backgrounds have nothing but kind words for him.”

Presidential spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as adding that “late Isma’ila was reputed throughout his life for his kindness, generosity and support for public causes, big and the not so big.”

Buhari advised those who survived him to remain united, praying God to grant Funtua a good resting place.