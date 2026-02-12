How Jonathan’s Electricity Sector Privatisation Nearly Stalled Aba Power Project—Ex-Minister

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Group, Professor Bart Nnaji, has narrated how decisions taken during the privatisation of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) assets in November 2013 almost derailed the Aba Integrated Power Project.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Dr Goodluck Jonathan was the president when the country’s power sector was privatised in 2013.

Nnaji, a former Minister of Power, said that before the power sector privatisation, there was

clear contractual protections recognising Aba as a ring-fenced electricity territory.

He spoke in Abuja at the 2026 Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Seminar for Judges on the Electricity Sector in Nigeria.

His presentation, obtained by THE WHISTLER was titled: “

An Investor’s Perspective of the Investment Opportunities and Challenges in the Nigerian Power Sector”.

According to him, the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), acting in recognition of Article 10 of the Agreement between the Federal Government of Nigeria and Aba Power Limited, formally notified prospective investors that the Aba Ring-fenced Area was excluded from the coverage area of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

He explained that the BPE went beyond a public notice, explicitly incorporating the exclusion of Aba into the privatisation information memoranda and bid documents issued to prospective bidders for PHCN successor distribution companies.

“Despite these clear notices and binding agreements signed by the Federal Government through NEPA and the BPE, the authorities of the day chose to disregard them during the privatisation exercise,” he said.

The former minister said the situation worsened when, contrary to the established agreements, the Aba Ring-fenced Area was later declared part of the EEDC franchise territory.

He further disclosed that the Eastern Electric Consortium, led by Geometric Power and Aba Power, was duly prequalified by the BPE as the preferred bidder for Enugu DisCo based on technical competence and commercial strength.

“Shockingly, the outcome of the rigorous evaluation process conducted by the BPE was ignored. Enugu DisCo was eventually handed over to a predetermined bidder who failed to meet the technical and commercial requirements”, he said.

The ex-minister said the controversy took a dramatic turn when the then Director-General of the BPE, Ms Bola Onagoruwa, protested what she considered a blatant breach of due process and established rules.

“Rather than address the issues she raised, she was suspended with immediate effect and later removed from office,” he said.

According to him, these actions plunged the Aba Integrated Power Project into prolonged uncertainty and litigation, stalling a project that was originally designed to be completed within three years.

He noted that the ensuing disputes kept the project in court for nearly a decade and delayed its completion for almost 20 years, until it was eventually commissioned in February 2024 following an out-of-court settlement and renewed federal intervention.

