How Killers Of Major General Duru Were Captured-Police

The Imo State Police Command has revealed how the syndicates that kidnapped and murdered retired Major General Richard Duru were captured.

Major General Duru was kidnapped on the 27th of September, 2023 along Bishops Court, Area 7 Orji/Uratta Owerri. His car was stolen and he was later killed after his family paid a ransom of $50,000.

The Imo State Police spokesperson, Henry Okoye who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police for the State, Danjuma Aboki, while parading criminal suspects and exhibits said that the anti-kidnapping unit started an intense manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous crime which led to the arrest of Chukwunonso Emmanuel who was trying to change the plate number of the slain general’s car.

Henry said that the confession statements made by Emmanuel led to the arrest of two other members of the kidnap gang, Okoroigwe Goodness and Innocent Ogu

He said, “The ever-gallant operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, (the NPF Crime Buster of the Year 2023/2024) immediately commenced an intense manhunt for the criminal syndicates who are notorious on the Command’s wanted list and were able to terminate the reign of the terror group through sustain follow-up to diligently gathered intelligence which led to the apprehension of the gang leader and other members of the Terror group.

“Chukwunonso Emmanuel, a native of Uke in Idemili North L.G.A Anambra State, was arrested in Lagos while attempting to obtain a new plate number for the victim’s Mercedes Benz car. His confessions led to the arrest of two members of the gang, Okoroigwe Goodness, 24 years and Innocent Ogu, 54 years old.

“The suspects confessed to the crime of kidnapping cum murder of the Retired Major General Richard Duru and equally confessed membership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) /Eastern Security Network (ESN). They will certainly have their day in court upon completion of the ongoing investigation.”

Aside from the arrest of the kidnap syndicate, the Command recovered a total of 48 different firearms and 552 various calibers of live ammunition in the course of intelligence-led operations.