How Lady’s Plan To Dupe Boyfriend Living Abroad With Claim Of Pregnancy Backfired

Sunday Lovina’s plan to dupe her boyfriend living abroad by lying that she bore him a child backfired on Sunday when she attempted to hire a baby from an Internally Displaced Peoples Camp in Abuja.

Lovina, who lives in Jos, had accused her boyfriend of abandoning her after getting her pregnant. She completed the story by saying she just delivered a baby girl for him.

The boyfriend, surprised but happy, apologized and immediately sent her a hundred dollars with a promise to come to Nigeria and see his child.

Lovina had planned with one of her friends living in Abuja to hire a baby girl from from the New Kuchigoro IDP Camp at Kaura District before the expected arrival date of her boyfriend.

On Sunday, Lovina and her friend went to the IDP camp to discuss the deal with some women in the hope of getting a one month baby girl she would present to her boyfriend on his return to Nigeria.

Lovina, who graduated two years ago from the University of Jos, got what she did not bargain for when negotiations with some women at the IDP camp went awry.

The women, sensing Lovina and her friend may be kidnappers, raised the alarm that they were baby traffickers.

The alarm attracted the attention of the neighbourhood vigilante which arrested them and stripped them naked, and could have killed them if not for the timely intervention of operatives from the Galadimawa Police Division.

An eyewitness who narrated what happened to THE WHISTLER, Benson Ubong, revealed that Lovina visited her auntie that lives very close to the office of Human Rights Radio Abuja.

Ubong said, “What happened is that Lovina has a boyfriend who traveled abroad for like 11 months now, a few days back she called her boyfriend to say, why did he abandon her with pregnancy and that she has given birth.

“The guy said congratulation, what’s the sex of the baby and she told the guy that she gave birth to a baby girl.

“The guy sent her 100 dollars, then he said a week after, which is this week, that he would be coming in from overseas and will buy baby things to come to visit her.

“When she came to the IDP camp, she wanted to connive with someone who has a child of one month, so she will be able to strike a deal with the person, when the guy comes then she will present the baby to him.

“The alarm broke when she went and met with some women here at the IDP camp, after they were caught the women said that wasn’t their plan but that the Lovina lady and her friend came to Kidnap their babies, and that they are baby kidnappers.

“They were handed over to vigilantes, but the villager couldn’t condone the situation and they started beating them, and later moved them to a river connected to Galadimawa, they wanted to kill them after they were stripped naked and started bringing cutlass and tires.

“A few minutes later some able-bodied men who were strong enough came and rescued them, and locked them inside one of the containers here at the IDP camp.

“The men called the police for three hours, the police were giving excuses that they don’t have fuel in their vehicle, then they started calling force headquarters command, and they signaled Galadimawa division because that’s where this new Kuchingoro is under, then the policemen came and rescued them.”

Our correspondent who witnessed when the ladies were taken away, saw seven police officers and two of their vehicles at the IDP camp before they drove out.