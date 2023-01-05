How Mastermind Of Kogi Bomb Explosion Was Arrested –DSS

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device attack that occurred near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State.

Advertisement

The DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that the key suspect, Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru also known as Abu Mikdad was arrested on December 3.

His arrest alongside one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman came five days after an explosive device was detonated during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in Kogi.

The DSS revealed that Otaru is an ISWAP commander who had links with the numerous attacks in the state as well as the Kuje custodial centre invasion.

“The Service arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu SULEIMAN on January 3, 2023. Otaru sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

“During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations:

Advertisement

“ The 24th June 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A Police Inspector, Idris Musa was killed and two AK-47 rifles were carted away in that attack;

“The 5th July 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and

5th August 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three Indian expatriates were kidnapped.

“It would be recalled that five persons including one Indian, two Policemen, and two drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August 2022.

“Otaru operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo States. Meanwhile, the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly, ” the statement added.

The Service noted further that it is working tirelessly with other sister security agencies to fight the menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality and threats to national security.