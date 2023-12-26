How Mbappe, Other Top Football Stars Celebrated Christmas

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Top football stars have taken to the social media to celebrate Christmas and felicitate with their fans.

Despite a busy festive period for Premier League stars and some clubs having their training sessions on Christmas day, some players still took time out of their tight schedule to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones and also their followers online.

Advertisement

Chelsea’s stand-in captain, Conor Gallagher put the 2-1 defeat to Wolves behind him for a short trip to Winter Wonderland with his girlfriend Aine Kennedy.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro shared the picture of his family on Instagram to celebrate Christmas.

The Brazilian star is currently out of action and is due to return in January.

Another Manchester United player, Lisandro Martinez posted a picture with his partner Muri Benitez in front of their Christmas tree.

Advertisement

Brazilian Star, Neymar shared a picture with his children with a message titled ‘Feliz NATAL’ = Merry Christmas.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe was pictured in the snow chilling with his Dad and brother.

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric posted a picture with his entire family behind a Christmas tree including his pets on Instagram.

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah posted a Christmas tree picture with a short message.

Salah wrote in his X account: “Christmas is a time when families get together and celebrate. With the brutal war going on in the Middle East, especially the death and destruction in Gaza, this year we get to Christmas with very heavy hearts and we share the pain of those families who are grieving the loss of their loved ones. Please do not forget them and do not get used to their suffering. Merry Christmas.”

Advertisement

Super Eagles players also took to their Social Media platforms to celebrate Christmas.

Samuel Chukwueze posted a picture of him in red attire, while Kelechi Iheanacho shared a picture of him in a matching outfit with his partner, Amarachi.

Frank Onyeka uploaded a picture of him and his partner Mesoma Akaolisa in Christmas groove.