How Medical Doctor Was Killed In Delta Hospital Police— Police

The Delta State Police Command has revealed the findings on the death of Doctor Uyi Iluobe who was alleged to have been killed in his hospital on December 29.

He was the owner of Olivet Clinic located in the Oghareki, Ghara, Iluobe West Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State.

The state’s police command on Wednesday confirmed that he was killed by a female patient whose name and address are unknown.

She had arrived at the “hospital at about 1940 hours pretending to have abdominal pain,” a statement by the command shared on its Twitter handle read.

The police disclosed that in the course of attending to the patient, the suspect made a phone call to an unknown individual, inviting him/her to come to pay her hospital bill.

The series of Tweets mentioned that moments later, a group of individuals described by the police as “hoodlums stormed the hospital in a Toyota vehicle entered the Doctor’s office and shot him twice in the chest”.

Iluobe was said to have died while the purported female patient fled alongside the suspects.

Reports have also revealed that the deceased before the unfortunate incident had received several numbers of threats, especially from patients who would not pay for services rendered or felt entitled to free medical care.