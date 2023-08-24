How Men Claiming To Be Police Officers Kidnapped Us From Our Home — Victims

Some residents of the Becky 2 Estate in the Karu area of Nasarawa State have recounted their ordeal in the hands of men claiming to be police officers.

They explained that the men had invaded their residence on Monday afternoon and kidnapped them for some hours.

The assailants, five in number, three of whom forced their way into the apartment, had identified themselves as police officers authorised to search the apartment following “credible intelligence,” the victims explained.

They narrated that they had arrived at the residence, seeking one Desmond.

When they were told no one bore such a name, one of them said, “I know the information I got. So, I am at the right place”.

The residents claimed the men were wielding rifles and handcuffs.

THE WHISTLER visited the Estate where three relatives, all males in their 20s, narrated the events that fateful afternoon. All parties pleaded anonymity for security purposes.

“They told us that they received intelligence that we have weapons in our apartment, and they are to search our rooms.

“We asked for a search warrant and proof that they were policemen, but they never obliged.

“Rather they threatened to kill us inside our house, and nothing will happen,” one of the residents told THE WHISTLER.

The axis in the Estate where the kidnap occurred on August 21. NneomaBenson/TheWhistler

The residents said they sought the approval of the armed men to contact their older relative, who owns the apartment to keep him abreast of the development but they had declined.

“At this point, I was getting upset because if they were legal, they would not be acting fishy when we asked them to identify themselves since they were policemen. They would also not deny us access to call my big brother” one of the residents said.

The armed men searched the apartments and, having found nothing, collected their phones and laptops.

They also insisted on taking one of them away, as authorised by the supposed police authority, the victims further explained.

The three residents, however, declined asking that the armed men take them all instead.

“We were not certain where we were headed. So, for security reasons, we asked that they take us all.

“We also told them that since they are police officers, they should first take us to the police outpost in the Estate before leaving and they agreed.

“When we got to the car, we noticed a guy from the estate inside the car. He appeared to have been beaten by the men.

“We joined the men in the car and what was surprising was that an officer who claimed to have been a stranger in the estate knew exactly where the police station was.

“Guess what? When we got to the outpost, not one police officer was seen there. Even the men started laughing at us.

“It was while they were outside that the guy we met inside the car told us that he too was kidnapped from his apartment.

“He said the men identified themselves as electricity officers before attacking him. That was when I knew this was an illegal operation.

“I quickly removed my phone from the bag of one of the men, and texted my older brother, who later started making contact to prevent them from leaving the Estate”.

The estate’s entrance. NneomaBenson/TheWhistler.



The resident said, the men left the police outpost and were heading to the Estate gate when they asked the boys to alight as they were no longer taking them away.

“That was when I knew that something was already going on,” one of the relatives said.

Although the victims were later freed, the men tried to escape but were blocked by a group of motorcyclists at the entrance of the Estate.

Two of the culprits escaped, and the man claiming to be an officer was arrested and is currently at the Police Area Command in Ado, Nasarawa State where he confessed to being a civilian and not an officer.

THE WHISTLER gathered that this was not the first time the said officer had invaded and abducted residents in the estate.

The estate resident who spoke to THE WHISTLER blamed the situation on the estate’s poor security system despite the monthly service charges they pay.

At the time of filing the report, the Police said they were investigating the case.