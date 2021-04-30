How My Mother Died—Chimamanda Adichie

22 SHARES Share Tweet

Multiple award-winning writer, Chimamanda Adichie has explained the circumstances that led to her mother’s death.

In an emotional tribute posted on her Instagram page, Adichie said her mother died on the 1st of March unexpectedly.

“How does a heartbreak twice? To still be immersed in grief, barely breathing again, and then to be plunged callously back into a sorrow you cannot even articulate,” she wrote.

She said the loss is especially raw as it came less than a year after her father’s death.

She added, “How can my mother be gone forever, and so soon after my father? My warm, loving, funny, kind, quick-witted, beautiful mother.

“Unconditional supporter and cheerleader of her children, fun and funny, source of delicious sarcasm, style icon, so sharply observant she never missed a thing.”

Adichie said that after attending Mass on Sunday, her mother felt unwell and was taken to a private hospital in Awka.

“We were worried but a few hours later, she was better, sitting up, eating rice. The next morning the doctor sent an update to say she was even better”, she said.

She said the doctor surprisingly decided to transfer her to the Teaching Hospital, saying they had better facilities.

“Two hours after arriving at the Teaching hospital, she died. It was March 1st, my father’s birthday,” she said.

Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie was the first female Registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

She was also a permanent board member of the Anambra State Basic Education Board.

She is survived by her six children Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda, and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren.

Chimamanda’s father, James Nwoye Adichie died on June 10, 2020. He was a professor.