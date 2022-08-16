How Nasarawa Information Commissioner Was Kidnapped—Police

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Nasarawa State Command on Tuesday said armed men invaded the residence of the Commissioner of Information, Yakubu Mohammed and abducted him.

The assailants took him away amid sporadic shootings on Monday night at his residence in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel said the command has dispatched operatives to the area to rescue the commissioner.

Nansel quoted the state’s commissioner of police, CP Adesina Soyemi as saying:

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the unknown gunmen while shooting sporadically, invaded the residence of one Hon. Yakubu Lawal Addah forcefully abducted him to an unknown destination,” the statement read.

The police spokesperson added that the command had begun a search and rescue operation, led by Area Commander, Akwanga Area Command, Halliru Aliyu to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

The state commissioner further asked members of the public to provide the command with useful information that will help to rescue the victim or arrest the suspects.

Members of the public were enjoined to contact the command via the following numbers: 08035951018, 08033806409, 08037461715 and 08036157659.