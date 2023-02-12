How NDLEA Foiled Attempt By General Overseer To Export Cocaine In Palm Oil Kegs

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly in Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for his attempt to export illicit drugs.

Kenrick was arrested on Saturday at his church located at 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos after the arrest of two suspects: Oyoyo Mary Obasi and a theology student, Udezuka Udoka two days earlier.

Udoka and a freight agent, Obasi were arrested over the attempt to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of Lagos International airport to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine were concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export.

A statement signed by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi on Sunday revealed that Obasi indicted the cleric upon interrogation after her arrest.

“In her statement, Mary indicted the General Overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.

“Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Mary said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.

“The theology student, Udezuka was introduced to Mary to assist her because she was new in the illicit business.

“Udezuka said he was paid N2 million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education,” the NDLEA said.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted a cargo going to London, United Kingdom.

The consignment containing food items packed in a carton, had its four walls concealed with 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine, even as the freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.